EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary results for the first nine months of 2025 – Berentzen Group profitable in challenging market environment

EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary results for the first nine months of 2025 – Berentzen Group profitable in challenging market environment



14.10.2025 / 12:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release No. 15/2025

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary results for the first nine months of 2025

Berentzen Group profitable in challenging market environment

Consolidated revenues of EUR 119.4 million

Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) amounts to EUR 5.6 million

Earnings forecast confirmed – revenue forecast updated

Haselünne, October 14, 2025 – Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602) today published preliminary figures for the first nine months of the 2025 financial year. Accordingly, the Group recorded revenues of EUR 119.4 million (9M 2024: EUR 133.9 million). Consolidated operating profit before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) reached EUR 5.6 million (9M 2024: EUR 7.6 million) in the first nine months. The operating profit before interest, taxes and depreciation (consolidated EBITDA) amounted to EUR 12.0 million (9M 2024: EUR 14.1 million).

"After a difficult first half-year and despite a continued challenging market environment, we succeeded in generating consolidated EBIT in the third quarter that was largely on a par with the strong level achieved in the previous year. Over the past three months, our particular focus on margins and costs enabled us to significantly increase both our relative gross profit quality and our EBIT margin compared with the third quarter of the previous year. The Berentzen Group continues to operate profitably," emphasises Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of the Berentzen Group.

The decline in consolidated revenues is attributable, on the one hand, to lower consumer demand in the alcoholic beverage markets. A recovery in consumer sentiment, which had been widely expected for the second half of 2025, failed to materialise. "Alcoholic beverages in particular have been characterised by significant volume declines in Germany for the third year in a row since the post-corona upturn in 2022. This has also been reflected in declining revenues in our spirits segment," says Schwegmann. On the other hand, the loss of revenues in connection with the sale of the mineral water plant at the Grüneberg site in October 2024 had a significant impact on revenues in the Non-alcoholic Beverages division. "Even though the sale of the corresponding regional product portfolio led to a decline in revenues for the Berentzen Group, it was nevertheless a strategically important step in order to concentrate our resources on future growth areas and improve the Group's profitability," Schwegmann continues. Adjusted for this sale and other one-off effects and portfolio adjustments in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the decline in Group revenues would have been significantly lower. "I would like to highlight the positive fact that our Mio Mio brand has continued to grow in the year to date, with an eight per cent increase in revenues. We are therefore planning further innovations for Mio Mio in the coming year, in addition to the continued rollout of the can packaging," says Schwegmann.

Further outlook for the financial year

Against the backdrop of business developments, the Berentzen Group is adjusting its revenue forecast for the 2025 financial year. The group now expects consolidated revenues of between EUR 165.0 to 169.0 million. However, the earnings forecast remains unchanged, which means that consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) is expected to range between EUR 8.0 million and 9.5 million, and consolidated operating profit before interest, taxes and depreciation (consolidated EBITDA) between EUR 16.9 million and 18.4 million. "Due to the positive margin effects, we expect consolidated EBIT in the fourth quarter to remain at the strong level of the previous year. Even though we no longer anticipate a recovery in consumer sentiment for the remaining months of 2025, this will not affect our consolidated EBIT, but only our revenues," says Schwegmann.

With a view to the coming years, the Berentzen Group will present an update of its strategic guidelines in the coming weeks. "The beverage markets are in a state of flux, and the market for alcoholic beverages in particular requires new responses. As a broadly positioned beverage group, we see considerable growth opportunities in innovative product categories as well as in new sales markets and distribution channels. We will leverage this potential," Schwegmann concludes.

The final business figures and further information will be published as planned on October 23, 2025 with the Interim Report for the first nine months of 2025.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a modern, innovative beverage company with a history dating back more than 260 years. Broadly positioned in the segments of Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems, the Group today develops, produces, and markets beverage concepts for a wide range of consumer needs, including spirits, mineral water products, soft drinks, and fruit presses for fresh-squeezed orange juice. With well-known brands like Berentzen, Puschkin, Mio Mio, and Citrocasa, as well as contemporary private-label products, the Berentzen Group is present today in more than 60 countries of the world. The shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005201602) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at:

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communication & Strategy

Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215

pr@berentzen.de

www.berentzen-gruppe.de