EQS-News: 3U HOLDING AG: first new wind turbine of the Langendorf repowering project goes online

3U HOLDING AG: first new wind turbine of the Langendorf repowering project goes online



18.12.2025

3U HOLDING AG: first new wind turbine of the Langendorf repowering project goes online

First 6.2 megawatt turbine now generating green power

Completion of the € 70 million project expected by February 2026

Group’s total output to rise from 53 megawatts to 73 megawatts

Marburg, 18 December 2025 – An important milestone in the Langendorf repowering project of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902; identifier: UUU) has been achieved: The first of a total of five new wind turbines has been successfully connected to the grid and is now feeding in environmentally compatible electricity. The Group’s upgrading project is therefore running true to schedule while sending a strong signal for the region’s energy transition.

The repowering project involves replacing seven old turbines by five state-of-the-art Vesta turbines with a hub height of 169 metres and a rotor diameter of 162 metres. Each turbine has a nominal capacity of 6.2 megawatts, which will raise the wind farm’s overall output from 22.5 megawatts to 43 megawatts. The power production anticipated will increase even more significantly, providing around 30,000 households with green electricity. Moreover, the wind farm will also save more than 40,000 tons of carbon dioxide a year. Construction work in Langendorf commenced at the start of the year, with completion and full commissioning of the facilities planned by February 2026.

With an investment volume of around € 70 million, the project is the heartpiece of 3U HOLDING AG’s strategic capacity expansion. These upgrading measures will ramp up the combined output of all the Group’s wind farms and of the solar park in Adelebsen from originally 53 megawatts to more than 73 megawatts.

“In the new Vesta turbines, we have opted for cutting-edge technology which will not only enhance efficiency but also considerably improve our environmental footprint,” says Christoph Hellrung, 3U HOLDING AG’s CFO, in explanation. “We are aiming to have all five turbines connected to the grid by February 2026, which will virtually double the wind farm’s capacity. Bringing the Langendorf repowering project to a successful conclusion is only the start of our strategic measures designed to increase the Group’s power producing capacity. Further repowering projects, such as at the Klostermoor wind farm (Lower Saxony), are already at the application stage, as is the planned new construction project in North Rhine-Westphalia. Commissioning the Langendorf facilities therefore marks an important milestone in the implementation of our long-term growth strategy in the field of renewable energies,” Christoph Hellrung comments.

While factoring in the site-dependent quality, the project benefits from a guaranteed feed-in tariff of around € 0.09 per kilowatt hour, which was secured in the Federal Network Agency's May 2024 tender for onshore wind energy. Combined with the power purchase agreements already negotiated, this paves the way for improving Renewable Energies segment’s revenue and profit trend. The intention is to continue expanding the 3U Group’s current power producing capacities in the years ahead.

About 3U:

3U HOLDING AG based in Marburg, Germany, was founded in 1997. As the operating management and investment holding company, it heads up the 3U Group. With a view to increasing the value for the shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and all stakeholders, the company acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology. The 3U Group operates successfully and profitably with its business models in mega trends in all three segments and is striving to attain market leadership in particular with its e-commerce business model. 3U HOLDING AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU). More information can be found at www.UUU.de.