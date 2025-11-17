ZEAL Network Aktie 50719609 / DE000ZEAL241
17.11.2025 18:31:04
EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Dr. Stefan Tweraser, buy
ZEAL Network
45.16 CHF -0.04%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Strassenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101856 17.11.2025 CET/CEST
