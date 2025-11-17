Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ZEAL Network Aktie 50719609 / DE000ZEAL241

17.11.2025 18:31:04

EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Dr. Stefan Tweraser, buy

ZEAL Network
45.16 CHF -0.04%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2025 / 18:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Tweraser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.60 EUR 20,336.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.60 EUR 20,336.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Munich
MIC: XMUN


Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Strassenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de



 
