10.11.2025 20:08:11
EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Bernhard Montag, Program based order to sell 33,068 Siemens Healthineers Shares also partially to cover tax and contribution obligations in connection with a ...
Siemens Healthineers
40.53 CHF 0.79%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Siemensstr. 3
|91301 Forchheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101706 10.11.2025 CET/CEST