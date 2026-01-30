Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’214 0.5%  SPI 18’254 0.5%  Dow 48’849 -0.5%  DAX 24’573 1.1%  Euro 0.9154 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’962 1.2%  Gold 5’021 -6.7%  Bitcoin 63’810 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7683 0.5%  Öl 70.9 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft951692Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335SAP345952Rheinmetall345850ABB1222171Novartis1200526
Top News
SAP SE-Aktie: Barclays Capital gibt Overweight-Bewertung bekannt
Allianz-Aktie höher: Allianz-Suisse-Chefin fordert rasche Unterstützung für Brand-Opfer von Crans-Montana
Swatch-Aktie trotzdem gesucht: Massiver Gewinneinbruch in 2025
Bullen gegen Bären: Tesla-Aktie spaltet nach Bilanz die Analystenmeinungen
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie fester: Geschäftsführung der Servisa-Stiftungen abgegeben
Suche...
eToro entdecken

learnd Aktie 114379547 / LU2358378979

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.01.2026 15:46:25

EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, buy

learnd
4.34 EUR -9.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.01.2026 / 15:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gisbert
Last name(s): Rühl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.50 EUR 202.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.5000 EUR 202.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


30.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: learnd SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/



 
End of News EQS News Service




103056  30.01.2026 CET/CEST