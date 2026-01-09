Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
learnd Aktie 114379547 / LU2358378979

09.01.2026 18:30:05

EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, buy

learnd
3.76 EUR 29.66%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.01.2026 / 18:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gisbert
Last name(s): Rühl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.1 EUR 1,050 EUR
2.2 EUR 550 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.1333 EUR 1,600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


Language: English















