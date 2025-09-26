Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'930 0.5%  SPI 16'531 0.3%  Dow 46'117 0.4%  DAX 23'733 0.8%  Euro 0.9334 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'498 1.0%  Gold 3'779 0.8%  Bitcoin 87'103 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7982 -0.2%  Öl 70.6 1.4% 
Instone Real Estate Group Aktie 43490180 / DE000A2NBX80

26.09.2025 18:06:15

EQS-DD: Instone Real Estate Group SE: David Dreyfus, buy

Instone Real Estate Group
8.43 EUR 0.36%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.09.2025 / 18:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Dreyfus

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group SE

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.5625147 EUR 20,361.66 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.5625 EUR 20,361.6600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Best Execution
MIC: XGAT


26.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




100946  26.09.2025 CET/CEST





Analysen zu Instone Real Estate Group AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
08.11.24 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.11.24 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Baader Bank
28.10.24 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Baader Bank
09.05.24 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen
