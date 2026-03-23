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HelloFresh Aktie 38694957 / DE000A161408

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23.03.2026 18:46:10

EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: TWG Ventures GmbH, buy

HelloFresh
3.22 CHF -3.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2026 / 18:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Purchase of 250,000 HelloFresh shares (ISIN: DE000A161408) as the writer of a put option following an exercise by the option holder (put option transaction dated September 23, 2025).

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.40 EUR 1,600,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.40 EUR 1,600,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstrasse 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103882  23.03.2026 CET/CEST