EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: TWG Ventures GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.03.2026 / 18:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Wartmut Last name(s): Griesel Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE

b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Purchase of 250,000 HelloFresh shares (ISIN: DE000A161408) as the writer of a put option following an exercise by the option holder (put option transaction dated September 23, 2025).

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.40 EUR 1,600,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.40 EUR 1,600,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

20/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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