09.03.2026 10:59:05

EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: Michael Brunner, buy

Einhell Germany vz.
78.50 EUR -2.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.03.2026 / 10:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Brunner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40ESU3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
79.80 EUR 5,107.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
79.8000 EUR 5,107.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103552  09.03.2026 CET/CEST





