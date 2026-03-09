Einhell Germany vz. Aktie 137302055 / DE000A40ESU3
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
09.03.2026 10:59:05
EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: Michael Brunner, buy
Einhell Germany vz.
78.50 EUR -2.00%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103552 09.03.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Einhell Germany AG Vorz-Inhaber-Akt
|
10:59
|EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: Michael Brunner, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:59
|EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: Michael Brunner, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
05.03.26
|EQS-News: Aufnahme in den SDAX bestätigt Einhells konsequenten Wachstumskurs (EQS Group)
|
05.03.26
|EQS-News: Inclusion in the SDAX confirms Einhell's consistent growth trajectory (EQS Group)
|
25.02.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das Jahr 2025 (EQS Group)
|
25.02.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary business figures for 2025 (EQS Group)
|
22.01.26