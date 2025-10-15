Allianz Aktie 322646 / DE0008404005
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
15.10.2025 19:25:34
EQS-DD: Allianz SE: Rashmy Chatterjee, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101314 15.10.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Allianz
|
19:25
|EQS-DD: Allianz SE: Rashmy Chatterjee, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
19:25
|EQS-DD: Allianz SE: Rashmy Chatterjee, buy (EQS Group)
|
17:58
|Börse Europa: Euro STOXX 50 schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Optimismus in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start fester (finanzen.ch)
|
14.10.25
|Euro STOXX 50 aktuell: Das macht der Euro STOXX 50 mittags (finanzen.ch)
|
14.10.25
|Euro STOXX 50 aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 fällt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.ch)
|
10.10.25
|Schwacher Handel: Euro STOXX 50 beendet die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
10.10.25
|Schwache Performance in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 nachmittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)