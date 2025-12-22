MLP Aktie 340699 / DE0006569908
22.12.2025 14:43:43
EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE
/ Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 3rd interim announcement
MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –
In the time period from December 15, 2025 until and including December 19, 2025, a number of 73,079 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on December 1, 2025 was disclosed on November 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of December 1, 2025 until and including December 19, 2025 amounts to 308,694 shares.
The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Deutsche Börse Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.
22.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstrasse 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2250264 22.12.2025 CET/CEST
