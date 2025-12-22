Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
MLP Aktie 340699 / DE0006569408

22.12.2025 14:43:43

EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP
6.35 CHF -0.44%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 3rd interim announcement
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

22.12.2025 / 14:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –
3rd interim announcement

 

In the time period from December 15, 2025 until and including December 19, 2025, a number of 73,079 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on December 1, 2025 was disclosed on November 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR)
15/12/2025 15,794 6.9054
16/12/2025 15,792 6.8808
17/12/2025 13,768 6.7946
18/12/2025 13,937 6.8364
19/12/2025 13,788 6.8482

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com). 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of December 1, 2025 until and including December 19, 2025 amounts to 308,694 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Deutsche Börse Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

 


22.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstrasse 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2250264  22.12.2025 CET/CEST

