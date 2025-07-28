EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG
/ Share buy-back programme
Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information
28.07.2025 / 08:21 CET/CEST
In the period from July 21, 2025 up to and including July 25, 2025, a total of 104,822 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of
shares purchased
|Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)
|Purchased
volume (€)
|Venue
|21/07/2025
|20,607
|198.8363
|4,097,419.63
|XETR
|22/07/2025
|20,992
|195.9311
|4,112,985.65
|XETR
|23/07/2025
|21,074
|199.5346
|4,204,992.16
|XETR
|24/07/2025
|21,074
|198.6943
|4,187,283.68
|XETR
|25/07/2025
|21,075
|197.8952
|4,170,641.34
|XETR
|Total
|104,822
|198.1771
|20,773,322.46
|
