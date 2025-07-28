EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme

Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information



28.07.2025 / 08:21 CET/CEST

In the period from July 21, 2025 up to and including July 25, 2025, a total of 104,822 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG. The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case: Date Total number of

shares purchased Daily weighted average

purchase price (€) Purchased

volume (€) Venue 21/07/2025 20,607 198.8363 4,097,419.63 XETR 22/07/2025 20,992 195.9311 4,112,985.65 XETR 23/07/2025 21,074 199.5346 4,204,992.16 XETR 24/07/2025 21,074 198.6943 4,187,283.68 XETR 25/07/2025 21,075 197.8952 4,170,641.34 XETR Total 104,822 198.1771 20,773,322.46

