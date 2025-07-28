Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’956 -0.8%  SPI 16’712 -0.7%  Dow 44’902 0.5%  DAX 24’218 -0.3%  Euro 0.9343 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’352 -0.1%  Gold 3’337 0.0%  Bitcoin 95’316 0.3%  Dollar 0.7974 0.2%  Öl 69.1 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
naturenergie-Aktie: Halbjahresgewinn sinkt deutlich
Weshalb sich das Euro/Dollar-Paar kaum bewegt
Zollstreit: EU und USA einigen sich auf Grundsatzvereinbarung
Ausstieg bei NVIDIA-Aktie: Warum ein Milliardeninvestor jetzt Tapestry kauft
Margenerwartung erfüllt: Nordex bestätigt die Jahresprognose
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.07.2025 08:21:45

EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

Heidelberg Materials
188.11 CHF 4.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme
Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

28.07.2025 / 08:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from July 21, 2025 up to and including July 25, 2025, a total of 104,822 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.

 

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:   

Date Total number of
shares purchased		 Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)		 Purchased
volume (€)		 Venue
21/07/2025 20,607 198.8363 4,097,419.63 XETR
22/07/2025 20,992 195.9311 4,112,985.65 XETR
23/07/2025 21,074 199.5346 4,204,992.16 XETR
24/07/2025 21,074 198.6943 4,187,283.68 XETR
25/07/2025 21,075 197.8952 4,170,641.34 XETR
Total 104,822 198.1771 20,773,322.46  

 


28.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Strasse 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2175034  28.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Heidelberg Materials

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten