06.10.2025 23:31:53

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Telekom
27.35 CHF -0.47%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

06.10.2025 / 23:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, October 6, 2025
Share buy-back program – 1st Interim Notification
In the period from October 1, 2025 until, and including, October 3, 2025 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 960,425 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of October 1, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2025-10-01 320,560 29.2072 9,362,659
2025-10-02 319,302 29.3222 9,362,637
2025-10-03 320,563 29.2069 9,362,651
       
       
Total 960,425 29.2453 28,087,947
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2025-1085520.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from October 1, 2025 through, and including, October 3, 2025 amounts to 960,425 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
