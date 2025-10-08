EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Adjustment of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

STEICO SE: Adjustment of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025



08-Oct-2025 / 17:21 CET/CEST

Adjustment of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025

Feldkirchen near Munich, 8 October 2025 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – Based on current business figures, the Management Board of STEICO SE today updated the STEICO Group's sales and earnings forecast for the full year 2025.

Revenue is now expected to be around 1% to 3% above the previous year (previously: plus 3% to 6%); this would correspond to revenue of around €380 million to €388 million.

EBIT is now expected to be around €30 million to €35 million (previously €29 million to €35 million).

Sales development

Following a production downtime at one of the main production lines for wood fibre insulation materials in June 2025, delivery times increased and, contrary to initial expectations, have not yet been fully normalised. Furthermore, the upswing of specific markets in the second half of 2025 is less dynamic than anticipated.

Earnings development

STEICO is pursuing a comprehensive programme to increase efficiency, which effects are already having a positive impact on earnings. Despite the lower sales expectations, the earnings forecast can therefore be reconfirmed.

Overall, management does not see the upward trend as being at risk and expects STEICO to return to stronger growth in 2026.

