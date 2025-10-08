STEICO Aktie 3198249 / DE000A0LR936
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
08.10.2025 17:21:33
EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Adjustment of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Adjustment of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025
Feldkirchen near Munich, 8 October 2025 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – Based on current business figures, the Management Board of STEICO SE today updated the STEICO Group's sales and earnings forecast for the full year 2025.
Revenue is now expected to be around 1% to 3% above the previous year (previously: plus 3% to 6%); this would correspond to revenue of around €380 million to €388 million.
EBIT is now expected to be around €30 million to €35 million (previously €29 million to €35 million).
Sales development
Following a production downtime at one of the main production lines for wood fibre insulation materials in June 2025, delivery times increased and, contrary to initial expectations, have not yet been fully normalised. Furthermore, the upswing of specific markets in the second half of 2025 is less dynamic than anticipated.
Earnings development
STEICO is pursuing a comprehensive programme to increase efficiency, which effects are already having a positive impact on earnings. Despite the lower sales expectations, the earnings forecast can therefore be reconfirmed.
Overall, management does not see the upward trend as being at risk and expects STEICO to return to stronger growth in 2026.
Disclaimer
The information in this announcement is based on German accounting in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB). This document is a courtesy translation of the German original document. The translation has been prepared with utmost care. However, only the German original document is binding.
Contact
End of Inside Information
08-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEICO SE
|Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
|85622 Feldkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
|E-mail:
|info@steico.com
|Internet:
|http://www.steico.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR936
|WKN:
|A0LR93
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2210172
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2210172 08-Oct-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu STEICO SE
|
17:21
|EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Adjustment of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025 (EQS Group)
|
17:21
|EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für 2025 (EQS Group)
|
21.07.25
|EQS-News: STEICO SE: 6M 2025 – Beginnender Wachstumstrend und Verbesserung der Profitabilität in Q2 (EQS Group)
|
21.07.25
|EQS-News: STEICO SE: 6M 2024 – Beginning growth trend and improvement in profitability in Q2 (EQS Group)
|
17.06.25
|EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Anhebung der Umsatz- und Egebnisprognose für 2025 (EQS Group)
|
17.06.25
|EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Increase in sales and earnings forecast for 2025 (EQS Group)
|
07.05.25
|EQS-News: STEICO SE: Preliminary figures confirmed by final financial statements 2024 (EQS Group)
|
07.05.25
|EQS-News: STEICO SE: Finaler Jahresabschluss 2024 bestätigt vorläufige Zahlen (EQS Group)