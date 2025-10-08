Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.10.2025 17:21:33

EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Adjustment of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025

STEICO
22.90 CHF 39.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
STEICO SE: Adjustment of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025

08-Oct-2025 / 17:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adjustment of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025

Feldkirchen near Munich, 8 October 2025 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – Based on current business figures, the Management Board of STEICO SE today updated the STEICO Group's sales and earnings forecast for the full year 2025.

Revenue is now expected to be around 1% to 3% above the previous year (previously: plus 3% to 6%); this would correspond to revenue of around €380 million to €388 million.

EBIT is now expected to be around €30 million to €35 million (previously €29 million to €35 million).

Sales development

Following a production downtime at one of the main production lines for wood fibre insulation materials in June 2025, delivery times increased and, contrary to initial expectations, have not yet been fully normalised. Furthermore, the upswing of specific markets in the second half of 2025 is less dynamic than anticipated.

Earnings development

STEICO is pursuing a comprehensive programme to increase efficiency, which effects are already having a positive impact on earnings. Despite the lower sales expectations, the earnings forecast can therefore be reconfirmed.

Overall, management does not see the upward trend as being at risk and expects STEICO to return to stronger growth in 2026.

Disclaimer

The information in this announcement is based on German accounting in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB). This document is a courtesy translation of the German original document. The translation has been prepared with utmost care. However, only the German original document is binding.

Contact
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com

 



End of Inside Information

08-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2210172

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2210172  08-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

