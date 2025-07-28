Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’915 -0.3%  SPI 16’650 -0.4%  Dow 44’838 -0.1%  DAX 23’970 -1.0%  Euro 0.9314 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’338 -0.3%  Gold 3’318 -0.6%  Bitcoin 94’690 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8034 1.0%  Öl 70.4 2.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842
Top News
Rekordrally bei NVIDIA-Aktie geht dennoch weiter: Huawei stellt Konkurrenzsystem CloudMatrix 384 vor
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie: Experten bleiben trotz Gewinnmitnahmen nach Rally zuversichtlich
Aktien von Tesla und Samsung ziehen an: Milliardenschwerer KI-Chip-Auftrag von Tesla
Intel-Aktie kaum bewegt: NEX-Ausgliederung markiert nächsten Schritt der Konzernumbau-Strategie
Ausblick: Redcare Pharmacy veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.07.2025 22:21:04

EQS-Adhoc: Mynaric expects the capital reduction to zero and subsequent capital increase to take effect shortly, resulting in the current shareholders to leave without compensation and trading to end

Mynaric
1.00 EUR -2.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
Mynaric expects the capital reduction to zero and subsequent capital increase to take effect shortly, resulting in the current shareholders to leave without compensation and trading to end

28-Jul-2025 / 22:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MUNICH, July 28, 2025 – Mynaric AG (OTC: MYNAY, MOYFF; ISIN: US62857X1019) (FRA: M0YN; ISIN: DE000A31C305) (the "Company") expects that the capital reduction to zero euros and the subsequent cash capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights, which are provided for in the Company's restructuring plan, will be applied for registration with the commercial register on July 30, 2025, entered shortly thereafter, and thus take effect.

As communicated in the ad hoc announcement of May 28, 2025, the majority of those affected by the plan had approved the restructuring plan submitted by the Company in accordance with the German Act on the Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Companies (“StaRUG”) at the discussion and voting meeting, whereupon the Munich Local Court confirmed the restructuring plan on the same day. The restructuring plan is now legally binding. Since then, the competent Munich tax office has also issued the binding information required under the restructuring plan with regard to the Company.

Today, JVF-Holding GmbH, as the financial creditor affected by the plan, informed the Company that it is not necessary to wait for the conclusion of the investment review process. The Company therefore assumes that the cash payment for the capital increase will now be made and the subscription certificate for the new shares will be issued. The Company will then apply for registration of the two capital measures with the commercial register.

Upon entry of the reduction of the share capital to zero euros in the commercial register, the existing shares will expire, the shareholders will leave the Company without compensation, and trading of the shares on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be terminated. The existing shares will be removed from the custody accounts by the custodian banks in the following days.

About Mynaric

Mynaric (FRA:M0YN) (OTC:MYNAY) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts contained in this release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry dynamics, business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements represent our opinions, expectations, assumptions, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. Forward looking statements are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target” “will,” “would” and/or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this release are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or are beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially from those expected or implied as forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to (i) the impact of any geopolitical tensions on the global economy, our industry and markets as well as our business, (ii) risks related to our limited operating history, our history of significant losses and the execution of our business strategy, (iii) risks related to our ability to successfully manufacture and deploy our products and risks related to serial production of our products, (iv) risks related to our sales cycle which can be long and complicated, (v) risks related to our limited experience with order processing, our dependency on third-party suppliers and external procurement risks, (vi) risks related to defects or performance problems in our products, (vii) effects of competition and the development of the market for laser communication technology in general, (viii) risks related to our ability to manage future growth effectively and to obtain sufficient financing for the operations and ongoing growth of our business, (ix) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information, (x) risks related to our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights and (xi) changes in regulatory requirements, governmental incentives and market developments. Moreover, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Unless required under applicable law, neither we nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or otherwise. You should read this release with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances may materially differ from what we expect.

This release may include certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS. Such financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing our financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to loss for the period or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently.



End of Inside Information

28-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Bertha-Kipfmüller-Str. 2-8
81249 München
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A31C305
WKN: A31C30
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2175708

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2175708  28-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Mynaric AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mynaric AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Quanta Services, Commerzbank & Broadcom mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Quanta Services
✅ Commerzbank
✅ Broadcom

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Quanta Services, Commerzbank & Broadcom mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

19:15 Logo WHS Volkswagen im Wandel: Comeback der Aktie trotz US-Zölle und Gewinnrückgang?
12:25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Märkte zwischen Handelsdeals und Bilanzen
09:13 Marktüberblick: Autowerte im Fokus
09:10 Wer wird der grosse Gewinner der Tech-Revolution?
25.07.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.50% p. a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
25.07.25 Nestlé drückt SMI ins Minus
24.07.25 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swissquote Group Holding SA, Leonteq AG, Partners Group Holding AG
23.07.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Quanta Services, Commerzbank & Broadcom mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’388.58 19.86 BXPSBU
Short 12’639.81 13.94 BANSGU
Short 13’126.44 8.89 BDKS2U
SMI-Kurs: 11’914.95 28.07.2025 17:31:17
Long 11’416.15 19.54 BIYSFU
Long 11’126.14 13.24 BMYSUU
Long 10’689.99 8.96 BD7SYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Nestlé am 24.07.2025

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK leichter: Rheinmetall erweitert Produktionskapazitäten in Rumänien
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nestlé-Aktie etwas schwächer: So bewertet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. die Nestlé-Aktie
Warren Buffett unternahm schon als Teenager Leerverkäufe - um Lehrer zu ärgern
Ausstieg bei NVIDIA-Aktie: Warum ein Milliardeninvestor jetzt Tapestry kauft
Zoll-Einigung USA-EU: SMI und DAX schliessen niedriger -- US-Indizes zum Handelsende mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Rekordrally bei NVIDIA-Aktie geht dennoch weiter: Huawei stellt Konkurrenzsystem CloudMatrix 384 vor
Clara Technologies-Aktie: Anleger bleiben vor Bilanzvorlage im August in Deckung
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 30: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Aktien von Porsche, BMW & Mercedes-Benz in Rot: Neue Luxussteuer in China betrifft deutsche Premium-Autobauer

Top-Rankings

KW 30: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 30: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 30: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}