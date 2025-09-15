Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.09.2025 12:08:14

EQS-Adhoc: LPKF lowers its forecast for the 2025 financial year

LPKF Laser & Electronics
8.00 CHF -7.44%
EQS-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
LPKF lowers its forecast for the 2025 financial year

15-Sep-2025 / 12:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

LPKF lowers its forecast for the 2025 financial year

Garbsen, 15 September 2025 – The Management Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE today decided to adjust its forecast for the current 2025 financial year.

Following the clarification of US customs regulations for numerous major economies in the first half of August, the Management Board conducted a comprehensive review of all ongoing customer projects. The analysis shows that a significant number of customers in various regions and markets are reorganizing their supply chains and postponing projects as a result. While European customers remain cautious, the willingness to invest is less restricted in Asia. In contrast, LPKF's North American business is developing steadily and remains at a high level. Overall, however, the current order situation remains well below the original plans.

In view of this development, the Management Board assumes that the slow order intake from the first half of the year cannot be compensated and converted into revenue in the further course of the year. This means that the previous guidance for the full year is no longer achievable. LPKF now expects consolidated revenue of EUR 115 to 125 million (previously: EUR 125 to 140 million) and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 0% and 5% (previously: 6% and 9%).

To limit the impact on the annual results, the Management Board is continuing to intensify its ongoing cost-saving measures. In addition, a comprehensive program has been launched to make LPKF's structures and processes more resilient and reduce its dependence on market volatility and the resulting fluctuations in revenue.

EXPLANATION OF KEY FIGURES:

EBIT: Earnings before interest and taxes

EBIT margin: Earnings before interest and taxes / revenue x 100

Adjusted EBIT: Adjusted EBIT is EBIT adjusted for restructuring and severance costs and changes in the long-term incentive (LTI) resulting from fluctuations in the performance factor or the share price. LPKF expects costs of 1–2% of revenue for fiscal year 2025.

 

 

 

 


Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations


End of Inside Information

15-Sep-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2197500

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2197500  15-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

