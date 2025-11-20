EQS-Adhoc: InTiCa Systems SE: Revised forecast for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

InTiCa Systems SE: Revised forecast for the 2025 financial year



InTiCa Systems SE: Revised forecast for the 2025 financial year

Sales and EBIT below target based on provisional nine-month figures

Market conditions still challenging; orders on hand down considerably year-on-year

Passau, November 20, 2025 – InTiCa Systems SE (ISIN DE0005874846; WKN 587484) is revising its forecast for 2025. Based on volumes, Group sales are now only expected to be at the lower end of the EUR 66.0 million to EUR 72.0 million range, rather than in the middle. On the earnings side, the volume shortfall will be reflected in a lower than anticipated operating result. While the Board of Directors previously anticipated that EBIT would be at the lower end of the minus EUR 0.5 million to plus EUR 1.5 million range, it now projects that EBIT will be between minus EUR 1.5 million and minus EUR 2.5 million.

The revised guidance is attributable to the fact that business has been weaker than expected and to persistently negative market conditions. Given provisional sales of EUR 50.6 million at the end of the first nine months (9M 2024: EUR 55.4 million) and EBIT of minus EUR 2.1 million (9M 2024: minus EUR 0.4 million), the original targets cannot be achieved unless there is a sustained market recovery. Although the projections for the period to year-end still contain high-margin sales, orders on hand of EUR 74.2 million at the end of the third quarter (September 30, 2024: EUR 86.0 million) do not point to a turnaround in the short term. Looking ahead to the medium term, however, savings in fixed costs, measures to enhance productivity, diversification of the supplier structure, the strategic expansion of the product portfolio and the repositioning of the segments point to a certain success from today’s perspective.

InTiCa Systems SE will provide extensive information on the development so far this year and the outlook in its report on the first nine months, which will be published on November 25, 2025.

InTiCa Systems SE

The Board of Directors

