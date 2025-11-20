Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’550 0.2%  SPI 17’268 0.3%  Dow 46’414 0.6%  DAX 23’311 0.6%  Euro 0.9291 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’579 0.7%  Gold 4’064 -0.4%  Bitcoin 71’328 -3.1%  Dollar 0.8055 0.0%  Öl 63.8 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Spannungsfeld zwischen Prognosesenkungen, Insidergeschäften und Preisanpassungen
Bitcoin-Konkurrent: Arthur Hayes und Winklevoss-Capital glauben an Zcash
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute
Eli Lilly-Aktie etwas fester: Neue Studie zeigt deutliche Wirkung der Orforglipron-Abnehmpille
Walmart-Aktie fester: US-Einzelhändler hebt nach Umsatzplus Jahresprognose erneut an
Suche...
eToro entdecken

InTiCa Systems Aktie 1979572 / DE0005874846

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.11.2025 17:20:43

EQS-Adhoc: InTiCa Systems SE: Revised forecast for the 2025 financial year

InTiCa Systems
1.66 EUR 3.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
InTiCa Systems SE: Revised forecast for the 2025 financial year

20-Nov-2025 / 17:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

 

InTiCa Systems SE: Revised forecast for the 2025 financial year

 

Sales and EBIT below target based on provisional nine-month figures

Market conditions still challenging; orders on hand down considerably year-on-year

 

Passau, November 20, 2025 – InTiCa Systems SE (ISIN DE0005874846; WKN 587484) is revising its forecast for 2025. Based on volumes, Group sales are now only expected to be at the lower end of the EUR 66.0 million to EUR 72.0 million range, rather than in the middle. On the earnings side, the volume shortfall will be reflected in a lower than anticipated operating result. While the Board of Directors previously anticipated that EBIT would be at the lower end of the minus EUR 0.5 million to plus EUR 1.5 million range, it now projects that EBIT will be between minus EUR 1.5 million and minus EUR 2.5 million.

The revised guidance is attributable to the fact that business has been weaker than expected and to persistently negative market conditions. Given provisional sales of EUR 50.6 million at the end of the first nine months (9M 2024: EUR 55.4 million) and EBIT of minus EUR 2.1 million (9M 2024: minus EUR 0.4 million), the original targets cannot be achieved unless there is a sustained market recovery. Although the projections for the period to year-end still contain high-margin sales, orders on hand of EUR 74.2 million at the end of the third quarter (September 30, 2024: EUR 86.0 million) do not point to a turnaround in the short term. Looking ahead to the medium term, however, savings in fixed costs, measures to enhance productivity, diversification of the supplier structure, the strategic expansion of the product portfolio and the repositioning of the segments point to a certain success from today’s perspective.

InTiCa Systems SE will provide extensive information on the development so far this year and the outlook in its report on the first nine months, which will be published on November 25, 2025.

 

InTiCa Systems SE

 

The Board of Directors

 

 CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO

 TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0

 FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15

 EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com 

 

About InTiCa Systems:

InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.

Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.

 



End of Inside Information

20-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: InTiCa Systems SE
Spitalhofstrasse 94
94032 Passau
Germany
Phone: 0851 / 96692 0
Fax: 0851 / 96692 15
E-mail: investor.relations@intica-systems.com
Internet: www.intica-systems.com
ISIN: DE0005874846
WKN: 587484
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2233506

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2233506  20-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu InTiCa Systems AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten