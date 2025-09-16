Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.09.2025 18:53:23

EQS-Adhoc: FamiCord AG: Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych sp. z o. o. is to acquire 100 % in stem cell bank "nOvum" spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia, Warsaw, Poland

EQS-Ad-hoc: FamiCord AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
FamiCord AG: Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych sp. z o. o. is to acquire 100 % in stem cell bank “nOvum” spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia, Warsaw, Poland

16-Sep-2025 / 18:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych sp. z o. o. is to acquire 100 % in stem cell bank “nOvum” spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia, Warsaw, Poland

Leipzig, 16.09.2025 Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych sp. z o.o., Poland, (“PBKM”), a wholly owned subsidiary of FamiCord AG, entered today into a Share Sale Agreement with the Family Foundation nOvum and Jan Lewandowski, to acquire 100% of the shares in the stem cell bank “nOvum” spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia, Poland (“nOvum”).

nOvum is a family stem cell bank focused on collection, testing, processing and storage of cord blood. nOvum offers services similar to other companies of FamiCord Group.

The agreed purchase price corresponds to a medium single digit million Euro amount (net of debt at closing date), payable in cash in several instalments within 18 months after closing.

Ownership of the shares shall pass to PBKM on closing. The closing of the transaction depends on several standard conditions precedent. The fulfilment of the conditions precedent and the closing of the transaction is expected to take place before the end of 2025.

The transaction will be financed from credit facilities available for FamiCord AG which will provide the required liquidity to PBKM. The Management Board is currently reviewing the potential impact of the acquisition on the forecast of FamiCord AG for the 2025 financial year.

Notifying Person: Jakub Baran, CEO



End of Inside Information

16-Sep-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FamiCord AG
Perlickstr. 5
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49(0341)48792-40
Fax: +49(0341)48792-39
E-mail: ir@famicord.com
Internet: www.famicord.com
ISIN: DE000A0BL849
WKN: A0BL84
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2198396

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2198396  16-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

