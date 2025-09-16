EQS-Adhoc: FamiCord AG: Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych sp. z o. o. is to acquire 100 % in stem cell bank “nOvum” spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia, Warsaw, Poland

EQS-Ad-hoc: FamiCord AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

FamiCord AG: Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych sp. z o. o. is to acquire 100 % in stem cell bank “nOvum” spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia, Warsaw, Poland



Leipzig, 16.09.2025 – Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych sp. z o.o., Poland, (“PBKM”), a wholly owned subsidiary of FamiCord AG, entered today into a Share Sale Agreement with the Family Foundation nOvum and Jan Lewandowski, to acquire 100% of the shares in the stem cell bank “nOvum” spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia, Poland (“nOvum”).

nOvum is a family stem cell bank focused on collection, testing, processing and storage of cord blood. nOvum offers services similar to other companies of FamiCord Group.

The agreed purchase price corresponds to a medium single digit million Euro amount (net of debt at closing date), payable in cash in several instalments within 18 months after closing.

Ownership of the shares shall pass to PBKM on closing. The closing of the transaction depends on several standard conditions precedent. The fulfilment of the conditions precedent and the closing of the transaction is expected to take place before the end of 2025.

The transaction will be financed from credit facilities available for FamiCord AG which will provide the required liquidity to PBKM. The Management Board is currently reviewing the potential impact of the acquisition on the forecast of FamiCord AG for the 2025 financial year.

Notifying Person: Jakub Baran, CEO