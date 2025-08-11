|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
11.08.2025 13:25:14
EQS-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary key results for H1 2025 and revision of outlook for fiscal year 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
EDAG Engineering Group AG:
Preliminary key results for H1 2025 and revision of outlook for fiscal year 2025
Arbon, 11. August 2025 The EDAG Group, one of the largest independent engineering service providers in the automotive industry with experts in mobility, industry und public solutions, has generated a revenue of 366.7 million Euros according to preliminary and unaudited figures. The adjusted EBIT amounted to -7.6 million Euros, which corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of -2.1 percent. The earnings after tax amounted to -10.2 million Euros.
This development is mainly attributable to the continuing weak market environment, particularly in the automotive industry. A significant recovery is not expected in the second half of the year anymore. The resulting underutilization of our capacities due to fewer projects orders from our customers led to negative revenue and earnings development. The Group Management therefore adopted further restructuring measures of about 30 million Euros. This includes in particular measures to increase productivity and efficiency as well as to accelerate expansion of our Global Delivery. With these measures and the pursuit of initiatives already announced to further tap into the market in other industries, the EDAG Group creates the path for sustainable economic success and enables the return to profitable growth.
Against the expected weaker market environment in the second half of this year, the Group Management revises the revenue and earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2025.
Revenue is now expected to decline up to about 15 percent (before: decline up to about 8 percent). The adjusted EBIT margin is now expected up to about -3 percent (before: positive level up to about 3 percent).
The full financial report for the H1 2025 will be released on August 28th, 2025.
Investor Relations
Christian Schütze
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 611- 7375 360
Mobile: +49 (0) 175- 8020 226
Email: ir@edag-group.ag
www.ir.edag.com
End of Inside Information
11-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EDAG Engineering Group AG
|Schlossgasse 2
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 54433-0
|E-mail:
|ir@edag-group.ag
|Internet:
|www.edag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0303692047
|WKN:
|A143NB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2182160
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2182160 11-Aug-2025 CET/CEST
