Embraer Inks Component Pool Program Agreement With Airlink

(RTTNews) - Embraer (EMBJ announced that it has signed Component Pool Program agreement with Airlink to support ten new Embraer E195-E2 jets that Airlink is currently acquiring through a series of leases with Azorra.

Embraer's Pool Program offers comprehensive component support to airlines worldwide, leveraging the company's technical expertise and extensive services network.

With the inclusion of the new E2s, the Pool Program will ultimately cover 78 aircraft, Embraer specified.

The program helps to reduce fleet downtime, optimize operational reliability, and deliver cost savings in component repair and inventory management,and operates within a framework of guaranteed performance levels.

Airlink operates 67 routes to and from 47 destinations across 15 Southern African countries, including Madagascar and St Helena Island.