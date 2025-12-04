Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Dollar General Corporation Aktie 10715003 / US2566771059

04.12.2025 20:50:20

Dollar General Shares Surge 11.6% After Strong Q3 Results And Upbeat Guidance

Dollar General Corporation
97.54 CHF 10.09%
(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) rose 11.62%, gaining $12.77 to $122.66, after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results that beat analyst expectations and offered optimistic forward guidance.

The report highlighted improved same-store sales and operational efficiencies that buoyed investor confidence.

On the day of the announcement, DG saw unusually heavy trading volume as the market reacted positively to the strong quarter and future guidance. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $89.50 - $130.25.