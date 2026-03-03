CrowdStrike Swings To Q4 Profit As Revenue Jumps

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.(CRWD) on Tuesday reported strong fourth-quarter revenue growth and a return to profitability, while posting a wider net loss for the full fiscal year.

For the fourth quarter, total revenue increased 23 percent to $1.31 billion from $1.06 billion a year earlier. The company posted net income attributable to CrowdStrike of $38.7 million, or $0.15 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $86.3 million, or $0.35 per share, in the prior-year period.

For the full year ended Jan. 31, 2026, revenue rose to $4.81 billion from $3.95 billion in fiscal 2025. Net loss attributable to CrowdStrike widened to $162.5 million, or $0.65 per share, compared with a net loss of $15.2 million, or $0.06 per share, in the prior year.

Interest income totaled $195.0 million for the year, compared with $196.2 million in fiscal 2025.

CRWD is currently trading at $392.45, up $1.03 or 0.26 percent on the Nasdaq