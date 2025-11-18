Ceva Shares Drop 14% Despite Winning Industry Award For Edge AI Technology

(RTTNews) - Ceva, Inc. (CEVA) fell 14.04% to $20.27, down $3.31, even after winning the 2025 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award for its NeuPro-Nano neural processing unit, a key component in edge-AI applications.

The award recognizes NeuPro-Nano as a standout solution for ultra-low-power edge inference licensed by major consumer and industrial companies, part of Ceva's broader portfolio that includes sensing processors, embedded software, and connectivity IP.

On the day of the announcement, CEVA saw trading volume spike as investors reacted to the news. The stock's 52-week range is $17.80 - $29.40.