Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’482 -0.9%  SPI 17’144 -1.0%  Dow 46’092 -1.1%  DAX 23’181 -1.7%  Euro 0.9262 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’535 -1.9%  Gold 4’066 0.5%  Bitcoin 74’139 1.2%  Dollar 0.7999 0.5%  Öl 64.7 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171NVIDIA994529
Top News
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Musks nächste Sensation: Tesla-Roboter sollen Armut beseitigen - Aktie im Fokus
Cloudflare-Aktie im Sinkflug: Störung legt zeitweise Tausende Websites lahm
Meta-Aktie kann nicht von abgelehnter Abspaltung von Instagram und WhatsApp profitieren
Cloud-Dienste von Amazon und Microsoft im Visier der EU - Aktien geben nach
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Ceva Aktie 1731101 / US1572101053

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.11.2025 22:24:09

Ceva Shares Drop 14% Despite Winning Industry Award For Edge AI Technology

Ceva
16.86 CHF -11.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ceva, Inc. (CEVA) fell 14.04% to $20.27, down $3.31, even after winning the 2025 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award for its NeuPro-Nano neural processing unit, a key component in edge-AI applications.

The award recognizes NeuPro-Nano as a standout solution for ultra-low-power edge inference licensed by major consumer and industrial companies, part of Ceva's broader portfolio that includes sensing processors, embedded software, and connectivity IP.

On the day of the announcement, CEVA saw trading volume spike as investors reacted to the news. The stock's 52-week range is $17.80 - $29.40.