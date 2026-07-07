Cembra streamlines management structure

Zurich, 7 July 2026 – Effective 1 August 2026, Cembra introduces a streamlined leadership structure by bundling key responsibilities across its commercial, control and corporate functions. The new setup is designed to strengthen customer focus and further accelerate operational delivery.

As part of the new structure, Cembra is establishing a Sales division, led by Peter Schnellmann as Chief Sales Officer. This unites the bank’s core commercial activities across all product lines, enabling a more integrated approach to customers and partners for future growth in all business areas.

Christoph Glaser will assume additional responsibility for the Risk division in the role of Chief Financial Officer/Chief Risk Officer. This change supports effective steering and disciplined execution, while maintaining a strong focus on risk management and control.

Cembra also introduces a Corporate Functions division, bringing together key enabling functions to drive the bank’s ongoing transformation. Annekathrin Krügel-Falkenberg, currently Head Human Resources, will lead the division and join the Management Board.

The current General Counsel, Eric Anliker, will continue as Chief Compliance Officer. Compliance will be positioned as an independent function, underlining the bank’s continued commitment to integrity and responsible financing.

Volker Gloe, Chief Risk Officer, and Christian Stolz, Business Unit Leader Payments, have decided to take early retirement and will leave the bank over the course of the year. Volker Gloe has served as Chief Risk Officer of Cembra since its IPO in 2013. During this time, he established a robust risk framework, significantly enhancing Cembra’s stability and reliability, and embedding risk capabilities across the organisation. Christian Stolz joined Cembra in 2022 as founder and CEO of Byjuno and helped establish Buy now pay later as a strategic pillar for the bank. Since 2024, he has been a member of the Management Board and responsible for the Payments business unit, which he successfully developed.

Sandra Babylon, Chief Technology Officer, Alona Eiduka, Chief Operating Officer, and Bernardo de Barros Franco will remain in their current positions. In the future, Bernardo de Barros Franco’s role will be referred to as Chief Product Officer.

CEO Holger Laubenthal: "The new structure allows us to serve our customers and partners more effectively. It enables accelerated execution while ensuring a balanced approach to growth, operational performance and control. This provides a strong organisational basis for Cembra’s further strategic development. I would like to thank Volker Gloe and Christian Stolz for their commitment and contributions to Cembra’s success. At the same time, I am pleased to welcome Annekathrin Krügel-Falkenberg to the Management Board and look forward to working with the team as we continue to successfully move Cembra forward."