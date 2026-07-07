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Cembra Money Bank Aktie 22517316 / CH0225173167

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07.07.2026 07:00:16

Cembra streamlines management structure

Cembra Money Bank
94.06 CHF -0.65%
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Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Cembra streamlines management structure

07-Jul-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, 7 July 2026 – Effective 1 August 2026, Cembra introduces a streamlined leadership structure by bundling key responsibilities across its commercial, control and corporate functions. The new setup is designed to strengthen customer focus and further accelerate operational delivery. 

As part of the new structure, Cembra is establishing a Sales division, led by Peter Schnellmann as Chief Sales Officer. This unites the bank’s core commercial activities across all product lines, enabling a more integrated approach to customers and partners for future growth in all business areas.

Christoph Glaser will assume additional responsibility for the Risk division in the role of Chief Financial Officer/Chief Risk Officer. This change supports effective steering and disciplined execution, while maintaining a strong focus on risk management and control.

Cembra also introduces a Corporate Functions division, bringing together key enabling functions to drive the bank’s ongoing transformation. Annekathrin Krügel-Falkenberg, currently Head Human Resources, will lead the division and join the Management Board. 

The current General Counsel, Eric Anliker, will continue as Chief Compliance Officer. Compliance will be positioned as an independent function, underlining the bank’s continued commitment to integrity and responsible financing. 

Volker Gloe, Chief Risk Officer, and Christian Stolz, Business Unit Leader Payments, have decided to take early retirement and will leave the bank over the course of the year. Volker Gloe has served as Chief Risk Officer of Cembra since its IPO in 2013. During this time, he established a robust risk framework, significantly enhancing Cembra’s stability and reliability, and embedding risk capabilities across the organisation. Christian Stolz joined Cembra in 2022 as founder and CEO of Byjuno and helped establish Buy now pay later as a strategic pillar for the bank. Since 2024, he has been a member of the Management Board and responsible for the Payments business unit, which he successfully developed. 

Sandra Babylon, Chief Technology Officer, Alona Eiduka, Chief Operating Officer, and Bernardo de Barros Franco will remain in their current positions. In the future, Bernardo de Barros Franco’s role will be referred to as Chief Product Officer. 

CEO Holger Laubenthal: "The new structure allows us to serve our customers and partners more effectively. It enables accelerated execution while ensuring a balanced approach to growth, operational performance and control. This provides a strong organisational basis for Cembra’s further strategic development. I would like to thank Volker Gloe and Christian Stolz for their commitment and contributions to Cembra’s success. At the same time, I am pleased to welcome Annekathrin Krügel-Falkenberg to the Management Board and look forward to working with the team as we continue to successfully move Cembra forward."

Contacts  
Media: Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications
+41 44 439 85 12, media@cembra.ch
   
Investor Relations: Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations & Sustainability
+41 44 439 85 72, investor.relations@cembra.ch

About Cembra
Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of innovative financing and payment solutions. The product range includes personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing and savings products.

Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs more than 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.

Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Cembra Money Bank AG
20 Bändliweg
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 439 8111
Internet: https://www.cembra.ch
ISIN: CH0225173167
Valor: A1W65V
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2361142

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2361142  07-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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