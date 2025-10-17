Bancfirst CorpShs Aktie 66628 / US05945F1030
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
17.10.2025 14:19:04
BancFirst Corporation Reports Advance In Q3 Profit, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - BancFirst Corporation (BANF) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $62.65 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $58.90 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $125.61 million from $114.95 million last year.
BancFirst Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $62.65 Mln. vs. $58.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.85 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $125.61 Mln vs. $114.95 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Bancfirst CorpShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.