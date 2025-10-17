Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Bancfirst CorpShs Aktie 66628 / US05945F1030

17.10.2025 14:19:04

BancFirst Corporation Reports Advance In Q3 Profit, But Misses Estimates

Bancfirst CorpShs
114.90 USD -6.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - BancFirst Corporation (BANF) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $62.65 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $58.90 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $125.61 million from $114.95 million last year.

BancFirst Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $62.65 Mln. vs. $58.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.85 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $125.61 Mln vs. $114.95 Mln last year.

