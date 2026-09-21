Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’787 -1.2%  SPI 19’515 -0.9%  Dow 51’683 -0.2%  DAX 25’304 -1.6%  Euro 0.9441 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’236 -1.4%  Gold 4’380 0.9%  Bitcoin 66’738 5.9%  Dollar 0.8230 0.0%  Öl 103.4 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Midterms als Kurstreiber? Was die XRP-Rally von 2024 für 2026 verspricht
Microsoft-Aktie: Wie Azure und Copilot den Weg zur 5-Billionen-Marke bereiten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schafft KI bessere Investment-Entscheidungen bei Aktien? Bridgewater liefert Antworten
Welche Hobbys im Bewerbungsprozess gut ankommen - und welche nicht
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
21.09.2026 03:23:52

Australian Markets Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slightly lower on Monday, extending the slight losses in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling well below the 8,750.00 level, with weakness in mining stocks and a mixed performance in most other sectors.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 12.30 points or 0.14 percent to 8,718.90, after hitting a low of 8,681.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 13.00 points or 0.15 percent to 8,909.70. Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group, Fortescue and Rio Tinto are losing almost 1 percent each, while Mineral Resources is edging up 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is edging up 0.2 percent and Santos is gaining more than 1 percent, while Woodside Energy is edging down 0.3 percent. Origin Energy is flat.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is edging down 0.1 percent. Xero and WiseTech Global are losing almost 1 percent each, while Zip and Appen are gaining more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are mixed. Genesis Minerals is adding almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is edging up 0.5 percent, while Northern Star Resources is edging down 0.1 percent, Newmont is losing almost 2 percent and Resolute Mining is slipping more than 5 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are edging down 0.1 percent each, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.2 to 0.4 percent each.

In other news, shares in Perpetual Ltd. are tumbling almost 13 percent after rejecting a sweetened takeover proposal from EQT Group and confirmed the end of discussions.

Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals are slipping almost 7 percent after announcing a $3.3 billion merger with German company ITM.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.713 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Friday following the rally seen during Thursday's session. The major averages swung back and forth across the unchanged line before ending the day mixed.

While the Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended the day in positive territory, the narrower Dow posted a modest loss on the day. The Nasdaq climbed 104.25 points or 0.4 percent to 26,522.55 and the S&P 500 rose 12.74 points or 0.2 percent to 7,650.50, but the Dow dipped 95.40 points or 0.2 percent to 51,682.64.

Meanwhile, the major European markets pulled back sharply on the day. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both slumped by 1.5 percent.

Crude oil prices slumped on Friday, extending losses as investors anticipate upcoming meetings between the U.S. and gulf leaders to de-escalate Middle East tensions. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was down $1.74 or 1.71 percent at $100.17 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber

KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Woodward
✅ Euronext

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

19.09.26 Logo WHS Diese Aktien haben jetzt Momentum – und fliegen andere raus?
18.09.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.09.2026
18.09.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Ende der Korrektur?
17.09.26 Julius Bär: 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf R&S Group Holding AG
17.09.26 SMI nach US-Zinsentscheidung fester erwartet
17.09.26 Optische Netzwerke: Highspeed-Verbindungen für die digitale Zukunft
16.09.26 Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’419.11 19.37 S9B1DU
Short 14’704.10 13.95 SGQBEU
Short 15’246.88 9.00 SYBKYU
SMI-Kurs: 13’786.72 18.09.2026 17:31:17
Long 13’261.16 19.64 SPBO2U
Long 12’949.21 13.61 SXEBDU
Long 12’402.16 8.91 SQNBFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Partners Group-Aktie: Konzern erwägt offenbar 800-Mio-Fortführungsfonds für Private Credit
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie tiefrot: Dennis Giavina zum Technologie-Chef Schweiz ernannt
DZ BANK bescheinigt Kaufen für Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Aktie
Neue Impulse für NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.? Trump setzt auf KI – neue Einheit soll Risiken eindämmen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Dieser neue Krypto-Service verändert das Geschäft in Europa
NVIDIA-Aktie: Die 5-Millionen-Dollar-Wette, die den Chipkonzern rettete
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Roche-Aktie tiefer: Eröffnung von neuem US-Forschungszentrum - EU-Empfehlung für Ocrevus bei Kindern erhalten
840'000 US-Dollar für Bitcoin? Binance-Gründer CZ sieht Trendwechsel weg von KI-Investments

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.