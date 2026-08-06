Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’552 0.6%  SPI 20’476 0.7%  Dow 54’349 0.5%  DAX 26’126 -0.3%  Euro 0.9332 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’477 -0.2%  Gold 4’257 0.2%  Bitcoin 52’364 0.5%  Dollar 0.8082 0.1%  Öl 79.7 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Kurssturz bei Fluence Energy: Diese Zahlen der Siemens-Tochter schocken die Anleger
Bayer und Glyphosat-Kläger wollen Termin für US-Vergleichsanhörung verschieben
Commerzbank-Aktie fällt dennoch: Deutliches Ertragswachstum treibt Gewinn über Erwartungen
Merck-Aktie im Plus: Solide Geschäftsentwicklung - Jahresausblick nach oben angepasst
Nordex erhält Grossauftrag in der Türkei über 525 MW - Aktie im Blick
Suche...

Anemoi International Aktie 57388381 / VGG0419A1057

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.08.2026 08:30:06

Appointment of CFO

Anemoi International
0.02 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Appointment of CFO

06-Aug-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Anemoi International

 

 

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

 

Appointment of Interim CFO

 

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of David Blake as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, subject to final appointment procedures with the Company’s registered agent.

David joins the Board at an important stage in the Company's development and will lead the Group's finance function while supporting the Board in the execution of its strategic objectives and proposed reverse takeover with Trasna.

David is an experienced Board-level finance executive with more than 30 years' international commercial, financial and operational leadership experience across listed companies, privately owned businesses and complex transformation programmes.

Throughout his career he has led large-scale finance transformation, business restructuring, operational improvement, corporate governance, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, systems implementation and organisational change across a diverse range of sectors including technology, engineering, manufacturing, education, healthcare and business services.

The Board believes David's combination of strategic financial leadership, governance expertise, commercial judgement and transaction experience will provide valuable support as the Company progresses its strategic priorities.

Duncan Soukup, Chairman of Anemoi, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome David to the Board as interim CFO to help progress the Trasna reverse takeover during this exciting time for Anemoi.”

 

END

 

Anemoi International Ltd

www.anemoi-international.com
enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 438802
EQS News ID: 2378208

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Deutsche Telekom: Chance vor den Zahlen

T-Mobile US liefert Rückenwind, nun muss die Mutter nachlegen. Überzeugt der Konzern am 6. August mit seinen Halbjahreszahlen, könnte die Telekom-Aktie ihr Comeback fortsetzen.

Weiterlesen!