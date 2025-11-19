Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’530.6 0.4%  SPI 17’218 0.4%  Dow 46’139 0.1%  DAX 23’163 -0.1%  Euro 0.9291 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’542 0.1%  Gold 4’078 0.2%  Bitcoin 72’816 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8054 0.7%  Öl 63.7 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842
Top News
Trotz jüngster Korrektur: Cathie Wood bekräftigt Millionenprognose für Bitcoin
Korrelation bei ETFs: Der unterschätzte Schlüssel zur echten Diversifikation
Ausblick: CTS Eventim präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
NVIDIA-Aktie profitiert: Gewinn und Umsatz klettern weiter kräftig
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.11.2025 23:29:11

Amazon's Zoox Launches Free Robotaxi Service In San Francisco To Compete With Waymo

Amazon
178.32 CHF -0.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) has begun rolling out its Zoox robotaxi service in San Francisco, offering free rides in select neighborhoods as it works to catch up with Waymo's head start in autonomous ride-hailing.

The service is limited to people on a waiting list and uses Zoox's distinctive steering-wheel-free vehicles. The move comes shortly after Zoox launched a similar service on the Las Vegas Strip.

Zoox isn't charging riders yet, unlike Waymo, which has been operating paid robotaxi services in Phoenix for five years. Offering free trips is a key step for Amazon's autonomous-driving push, which began when it bought Zoox for $1.2 billion in 2020. The company will need approval from California regulators before it can charge fares in San Francisco.

Waymo has expanded aggressively across California and into cities like Atlanta and Austin, with plans for New York, Washington DC, and London next year. It has also begun running robotaxis on highways in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix, and just announced plans to reach five more US cities, though rides there won't be available until next year.

Amazon is preparing its own broader rollout. Zoox plans to expand to Austin and Miami, and Amazon has converted a former bus factory in Hayward into a high-tech production site meant to eventually produce up to 10,000 robotaxis a year.

Wednesday AMZN closed at $222.69, up 0.06%, and now trades after hours at $224.31, up 0.73%, on the NasdaqGS.