Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’654.1200 0.2%  SPI 17’387 0.3%  Dow 46’448 0.4%  DAX 23’239 0.6%  Euro 0.9316 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’529 0.3%  Gold 4’137 1.8%  Bitcoin 71’605 2.0%  Dollar 0.8083 0.0%  Öl 63.4 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sika41879292NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novo Nordisk129508879Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405
Top News
Ausblick: Alibaba-Aktie präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Krypto-Treasury-Aktien wie Strategy und Metaplanet: JPMorgan warnt vor Milliarden-Abflüssen
Web3-Plattform DappRadar macht dicht - Token unter Druck
Suche...

Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.11.2025 00:01:11

Amazon Plans Up To $50 Bln AI Infrastructure Buildout For U.S. Government

Amazon
182.00 CHF 3.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) said it will invest up to $50 billion to expand AI and high-performance computing capacity for U.S. government clients through Amazon Web Services.

The project, expected to break ground in 2026, will add about 1.3 gigawatts of new data center capacity dedicated to federal agencies.

The buildout will give government customers access to AWS AI tools, Anthropic's Claude models, Nvidia hardware, and Amazon's own Trainium chips. AWS said the investment will help agencies create custom AI systems, manage large datasets more efficiently, and improve workforce productivity. More than 11,000 government agencies currently use AWS.

The announcement comes as major tech firms compete to scale AI infrastructure across the U.S., with recent expansion plans from Anthropic, Meta, Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank's Stargate venture. Amazon has sharply increased its capital spending forecasts for 2025 as part of this broader AI push.

AWS chief Matt Garman said the investment removes long-standing technological barriers for federal agencies and strengthens the country's position in the AI race.

AMZN closed at $226.28, up 2.53%, and is trading after hours at $226.65, up 0.16%, on the NasdaqGS.

Nachrichten zu Amazon

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten