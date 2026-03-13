Alibaba Cloud Accelerates Worldwide AI Innovation and Adoption Across Industries



EQS Newswire / 13/03/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

AI+Cloud strategy continues to empower businesses towards greater efficiency and new growth opportunities HANGZHOU, CHINA -



Alibaba Cloud's comprehensive AI offering – spanning infrastructure, its Qwen and Wan model families and development platforms – met significantly growing demand as enterprises scale their AI applications across industries. These AI deployments have in turn fueled higher usage of core cloud services, contributing to sustained growth and underscoring the company's role as a trusted digital partner for enterprises worldwide.



Dr. Feifei Li, President of International Businessfor Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, said: "In 2025, we witnessed enterprises deepening and broadening their use of AI. Businesses around the world are utilizing our AI capabilities, built on a secure, scalable cloud foundation, to reimagine their industries, from AI-driven sustainable mobility to intelligent healthcare and generative content creation. Alibaba Cloud remains committed to delivering full-stack AI solutions, open-source initiatives and AI-optimized cloud infrastructure that empower customers to innovate at pace."



Accelerating EV innovation in Malaysia



In Malaysia, Alibaba Cloud has been supporting mobility technology company PRO-NET from its inception, enabling the company to adopt a cloud first and data driven approach through a fully integrated end to end data pipeline. This foundation has played a key role as PRO-NET drives the development of Malaysia's new energy ecosystem and accelerates the nation's transition towards intelligent, sustainable mobility.



Building on this foundation, PRO-NET is advancing its AI capabilities using Alibaba Cloud's Model Studio to develop its internal chatbot, which will later expand to customer-facing applications and vehicle infotainment systems. This collaboration strengthens PRO-NET's capabilities in intelligent mobility, predictive analytics, and customer experience, supporting Malaysia's broader EV transformation.



"Alibaba Cloud has been a key partner to PRO-NET, and their support in building our cloud-first and data-driven foundation has been instrumental as we advance Malaysia's new energy mobility ecosystem. As we move into the next phase with AI, this impactful collaboration will empower us to unlock deeper insights, elevate customer experiences, and accelerate our vision of shaping a smarter, more connected future of mobility for Malaysia," said Zhang Qiang, Chief Executive Officer of PRO-NET.



Powering multilingual AI in Singapore



In Singapore, Alibaba Cloud supports the release of Qwen-SEA-LION-v4, the latest version of a large language model developed by AI Singapore (AISG), to address the linguistic, cultural, and commercial needs of Southeast Asia. Built on Alibaba's Qwen3-32B foundation model, the launch represents a significant step in AISG's efforts to deliver increasingly capable and accessible AI solutions for the region.



Qwen-SEA-LION-v4 delivers significant improvement in multilingual accuracy and cultural contextual understanding while being efficient enough to run on a consumer-grade laptop with 32GB of RAM. It currently ranks first on the leaderboard for Southeast Asian Holistic Evaluation of Language Models (



The base Qwen3-32B model has been further trained on over 100 billion Southeast Asian language tokens to enhance its ability to interpret local expressions, conversational nuances and regional knowledge domains.



"Our collaboration with Alibaba on Qwen-SEA-LION-v4 is an important milestone in advancing AI inclusivity and to make it more representative of Southeast Asia," said Dr Leslie Teo, Senior Director of AI Products, AI Singapore. "It embodies our shared vision of accelerating AI innovation across the region and ensuring that developers, enterprises, and public institutions have access to AI that is open, affordable, and locally relevant, and is designed to truly understand the languages, cultures, and communities of this region."



Modernizing healthcare with AI in Hong Kong



In Hong Kong,Leading Hong Kong-based Chinese medicine company PuraPharm Corporation Limited (PuraPharm) and clinical traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) intelligence software solutions company HerbMiners Informatics Limited (HerbMiners) have used Alibaba's Qwen3 model to enhance the pioneering Traditional Chinese Medicine Advisor (TCMA) platform, a clinical management platform designed to modernize and globalize TCM practices. Powered by Qwen3 model, the platform now uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning capabilities to help analyze unstructured clinical data, such as doctors' notes and herbal prescriptions, supporting personalized treatment decisions and enhancing AI-driven patient engagement, clinical operations, security and compliance.



Dr. Wilfred W.K. Lin, Co-founder and Chief Data Analytics Director, HerbMiners Informatics Limited, said, "Our pioneering TCMA platform sheds lights on how modern tools can unleash the value of traditional wisdom, creating smarter, more responsive, and globally scalable healthcare systems. The platform is poised to redefine the future of TCM, not only in Hong Kong, but on a global scale."



Enabling smarter, greener cities



Alibaba Cloud also supported global industry leaders to utilize Qwen to transform their operations, from accelerating product innovation to building smarter, more sustainable cities.



Signify, the world leader in lighting headquartered in the Netherlands, has launched the industry's first GenAI agent in China powered by Alibaba's self-developed large language model Qwen. By harnessing Qwen's advanced capability to effectively handle complex tasks, the GenAI agent has been integrated into Signify's connected street lighting system Interact City Flex that monitors, controls and manages street lighting, to further reduce energy consumption while boosting maintenance efficiency. Powered by Qwen, the upgraded system simplifies operation by allowing users to generate and deploy AI-driven dimming strategies through natural language commends. It also flags anomalies and provides solutions to improve efficiency on facility management and maintenance.



"Digital transformation in urban environments relies on intelligent systems that make city management smarter and more sustainable," said Hans Nikol, Head of Open Innovation of Signify. "By making use of Alibaba's Qwen model in our GenAI Agent, we're empowering cities to proactively reduce energy consumption and lower operational costs. This collaboration marks an important step in intelligent city management and underlines our commitment to innovation and our vision for greener, brighter cities."



Reinventing digital content creation in Japan



In Japan, Alibaba Cloud has established a strategic partnership with Tokyo-based digital manga developer and factory to drive AI adoption and innovation within Japan's manga industry. Under the partnership, and factory becomes Alibaba Cloud's official "Manga Partner," contributing industry expertise and experience in digital manga platform development. Alibaba Cloud will provide advanced cloud infrastructure and AI technologies to support this digital transformation.



Together, the companies will co-develop AI-powered tools designed to boost efficiency and creativity in manag production, such as automated background illustration, intelligent storyboard creation, auto-coloring, animation conversion, and automatic translation. These solutions will empower creators, publishers, and distributors, expanding manga's global reach.



With an expanding ecosystem of partners and customers, Alibaba Cloud remains focused on delivering secure, high-performance and accessible AI capabilities that help businesses of all sizes unlock new value and accelerate digital transformation in 2026 and beyond.



