31.07.2025 02:30:12
AI-Driven Cyber Attacks and Supply Chain Vulnerabilities Escalate Risk Landscape in Australia, Aon Report Finds
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has released the Australia-specific findings from its 2025 Cyber Risk Report. The report highlights the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cyber attacks and the increasing exposure created by third-party technology supply chains.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
News Source: Aon
31/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
