Absci Partners With Oracle And AMD To Accelerate AI-Driven Drug Discovery

(RTTNews) - Absci, a clinical-stage biotech focused on AI-powered therapeutics, announced a collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure - OCI and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) to enhance its generative AI Drug Creation Platform.

The partnership enables Absci to consolidate its infrastructure, run large-scale molecular-dynamics simulations, and speed up biologics design cycles.

By selecting OCI as its technical foundation, Absci has accelerated development and operations of its AI workflows, including antibody design. The company is now integrating AMD's Instinct™ MI355X GPUs to further boost performance and scalability.

CEO Sean McClain said the collaboration strengthens Absci's mission to bring new therapeutics to patients faster. Oracle's Dan Spellman highlighted OCI's ability to deliver low-latency, high-throughput infrastructure tailored for Absci's advanced AI workloads.

AMD's Ram Peddibhotla emphasized that combining OCI, AMD EPYC CPUs, and Instinct GPUs provides the performance needed to transform drug discovery and enable faster, more efficient biologics development.

AMD closed at $155.67, down 2.43%, and is trading after hours at $155.79, up 0.08%, on the NasdaqGS.