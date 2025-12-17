Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'034 -0.2%  SPI 17'894 -0.2%  Dow 48'114 -0.6%  DAX 24'079 0.0%  Euro 0.9330 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'724 0.1%  Gold 4'315 0.3%  Bitcoin 69'281 -0.8%  Dollar 0.7956 0.1%  Öl 60.0 1.9% 
Galderma-Aktie sinkt: Neue Daten untermauern Erfolg von Nemluvio
VW-Aktie tiefer: Batteriefabrik in Salzgitterin Betrieb genommen
IONOS-Aktie verliert dennoch: Ziele für 2025 konkretisiert - Starkes Wachstum für 2026 erwartet
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit
NVIDIA-Aktie treibt den Tech-Hype: Mega-Rally auch 2026 - oder droht der grosse KI-Crash?
17.12.2025 13:49:41

UK Manufacturers Expect Output To Fall: CBI

(RTTNews) - UK manufacturers anticipate output to decline again in the three months to March and order books to remain weak, the latest Industrial Trends Survey results from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Wednesday.

The balance for manufacturing output improved to -21 percent from -30 percent in the quarter to November. A balance of 17 percent expects output to decline in the three months to March.

The order book level rose -32 percent from -37 percent in November. The score was expected to improve moderately to -35 percent. A net 27 percent of manufacturers reported that export orders declined in December compared to -31 percent in November.

Expectations for average selling price inflation strengthened in December, with the balance rising to 19 percent from 7 percent in November.

"Activity was clearly held back by uncertainty ahead of the Budget, and with that now out of the way firms can look to 2026 with a little more certainty," CBI Lead Economist Ben Jones said.

"Significant headwinds remain nonetheless, with demand still soft, high energy, labour and regulatory costs squeezing margins, and uncertainty around key policies and global conditions continuing to weigh on confidence," said Jones.

UBS-Aktie zieht an: Technologiechef Mike Dargan geht und wird N26-CEO
Milliardenverluste für Shortseller: Turbulentes Jahr 2025 für die Tesla-Aktie
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Was die SchedMD-Übernahme für Anleger bedeutet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
DroneShield-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Grossauftrag nur kurzfristiger Impuls?
MindMaze-Aktie bricht ein: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroX fusionieren
Barry Callebaut-Aktie beflügelt von Gerüchten über Kakao-Abspaltung
BASF Aktie News: BASF verliert am Vormittag
Seltene Erden: Der Rohstoff, der Elektro- und Rüstungsindustrie antreibt
Sonovoa-Aktie mit Plus: Übernahme von Tinnitus-App SilentCloud

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
13:58 Linke fordert Sanktionen gegen USA wegen Vorgehens gegen Venezuela
13:51 Deutsche Börse-News: Nebenwerte zurück auf der Erfolgsspur
13:50 Orban übermittelt kurz vor EU-Gipfel Drohungen aus Moskau
13:49 Kabinett beschließt 24-Monate-Verlängerung von Kurzarbeit
13:43 ROUNDUP: Ionos präzisiert Umsatzprognose für 2025 - Zuversicht für 2026
13:38 Studie: Regionale Unterschiede bei Bevölkerung könnten zunehmen
13:27 Mehr Angebote für Patienten in Apotheken
13:27 ROUNDUP: Mehr Risiko, mehr Rendite - die neuen Altersvorsorgepläne
13:25 Bundesumweltminister: Stimmen Lockerung von Gentechnik-Regeln nicht zu
13:10 Regierung will Produkthaftung auf Software ausweiten