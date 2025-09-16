Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’102 -0.4%  SPI 16’825 -0.4%  Dow 45’883 0.1%  DAX 23’591 -0.7%  Euro 0.9340 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’431 -0.2%  Gold 3’692 0.4%  Bitcoin 91’298 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7919 -0.3%  Öl 68.0 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
JP Morgan Chase & Co. bescheinigt Overweight für Givaudan-Aktie
Alcon gibt Einblicke in neues Operationssystem - Aktie verliert
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet Jefferies & Company Inc. die Continental-Aktie
Trotz Druck auf SAP-Aktie: Analyst Jefferies bleibt bei "Buy"
Oracle-Aktie im Aufwind: Spekulationen um einen möglichen TikTok-Mega-Deal treiben Kurs an
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner USD/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

USD/GBP

16.09.2025 14:35:18

U.S. Retail Sales Climb Much More Than Expected In August

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing retail sales in the U.S. rose by much more than expected in the month of August.

The report said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in August, matching an upwardly revised increase in July. Economists had expected retail sales to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.5 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales grew by 0.7 percent in August after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in July.

Ex-auto sales were expected to climb by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung: BioNTech-Aktie weiter unter Druck
Goldpreis mit neuem Rekordhoch
Zinspolitik im Fokus: Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende etwas fester -- Chinas Börsen letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
SMA Solar Aktie News: SMA Solar gewinnt am Dienstagmittag
Goldpreis setzt Rekordrally fort
Trotz Druck auf SAP-Aktie: Analyst Jefferies bleibt bei "Buy"
Zinspolitik im Fokus: SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Microsoft-Aktie mit Plus: Anleger werden mit höherer Dividende belohnt
Oracle-Aktie im Aufwind: Spekulationen um einen möglichen TikTok-Mega-Deal treiben Kurs an

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/USD 1.3635 0.0033
0.24

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}