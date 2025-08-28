Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen GBP - JPY
|
29.08.2025 01:38:18
Tokyo Overall Inflation Climbs 2.6% On Year In August
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan - considered a leading indicator for the national trend - were up 2.6 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and down from 2.9 percent in July.
Core consumer prices - which strips out the volatiles costs of food - were up an annual 2.5 percent. That again was in line with expectations and down from 2.9 percent in the previous month.
SFS am 28.08.2025
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/JPY
|198.4424
|-0.3875
|-0.19
finanzen.net News
