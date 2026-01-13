Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’365 -0.5%  SPI 18’404 -0.5%  Dow 49’280 -0.6%  DAX 25’421 0.1%  Euro 0.9326 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’030 0.2%  Gold 4’599 0.0%  Bitcoin 74’939 3.1%  Dollar 0.8006 0.4%  Öl 65.7 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850UBS24476758Sika41879292Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Lonza1384101
Top News
Stellar: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment von vor 1 Jahr eingebracht
Wie viel Verlust ein Investment in Cardano von vor 1 Jahr bedeutet hätte
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Liquidationsgefahr: Diese 3 Altcoins könnten für Trader im Januar 2026 riskant werden
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS reagieren erneut auf geopolitische Spannungen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
13.01.2026 19:12:07

Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - A day after revealing this month's three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted average demand, the Treasury Department revealed this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted above average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.825 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.773 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch: Lieferung von Lynx-Panzer für die Ukraine
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS reagieren erneut auf geopolitische Spannungen
Sika-Aktie bricht ein: Umsatzrückgang in 2025 - weiter verhaltene Märkte erwartet
Rheinmetall-Aktie-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet mit Overweight
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
UBS-Aktie letztlich unter Druck: Gemischte Reaktion auf strengere Kapitalvorgaben
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Sergio Ermotti will wohl im April 2027 zurücktreten
Idorsia-Aktie schliesslich in Rot: Positive Studiendaten zu Lucerastat
ams-OSRAM-Aktie leichter: Fortgeschrittene Verhandlungen über Verkauf von Geschäftsaktivitäten

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:31 IPO/Kreise: Bitpanda erwägt Listing in Frankfurt im ersten Halbjahr
19:31 ROUNDUP: Bauern protestieren mit Hunderten Traktoren in Paris
19:30 Irans Ex-Kaiserin ruft Militär auf: Schließt euch Protest an
19:29 Bericht: Mehr als 700 Demonstranten im Iran getötet
19:08 Meta streicht Jobs in verlustbringender VR-Sparte
19:05 Gold und Silber markieren weitere Rekordmarken
18:44 Bedrückte Stimmung in Teheran
18:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Uneinheitlich zum Start der US-Berichtssaison
18:29 ROUNDUP: Boeing kommt ein Stück aus Krisen-Tief - Mehr Neuaufträge als Airbus
18:07 Aktien Europa Schluss: Uneinheitlich zum Start der US-Berichtssaison