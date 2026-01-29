Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.01.2026 09:15:20

Swedish GDP Growth Eases In Q4

(RTTNews) - Sweden's economy expanded for the third straight quarter in the three months ending in December, though at a slower-than-expected pace, preliminary data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 1.1 percent growth in the second quarter. Meanwhile, economists were expecting a growth of 0.6 percent.

Compared to last year, GDP advanced 1.8 percent after growing 2.6 percent in the preceding three-month period.

On a monthly basis, the economy contracted 0.6 percent in December, reversing a 0.5 percent recovery in November. Meanwhile, GDP rose 0.9 percent annually, slower than the 2.2 percent increase in the prior month.

During the year 2025, the Swedish economy logged a growth of 1.4 percent compared to 2024.

