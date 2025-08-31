Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’188 -0.3%  SPI 16’908 -0.3%  Dow 45’545 -0.2%  DAX 23’902 -0.6%  Euro 0.9356 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’352 -0.8%  Gold 3’448 0.9%  Bitcoin 86’766 -3.8%  Dollar 0.8005 -0.1%  Öl 68.1 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Neue Technologie: Was ist eigentlich das Metaverse?
Litecoin im Fokus: Wer hat eigentlich den Litecoin entwickelt?
PayPal, Google & Co.: Deutsche Verbraucher schauen nach Alternativen zu US-Tech-Produkten
Wegen Sklavenarbeit: VW in Brasilien zu Millionenstrafe verdonnert
Novartis-Aktie: Studie offenbart positive Daten für Leqvio nach Zulassung
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
01.09.2025 00:00:34

South Korea Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Monday release preliminary August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, imports were up 0.7 percent on year and exports rose 5.8 percent for a trade surplus of $6.61 billion.

New Zealand will provide July figures for building consents; in June, permits were down 6.4 percent on month.

Japan will see Q2 data for capital spending, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.3 percent on year, easing from 6.4 percent in the three months prior.

Australia will release July numbers for building approvals and Q2 data for company operating profits and August numbers for commodity prices. In June, building approvals were up 11.9 percent on month and 5.4 percent on year, while profits sank 0.5 percent on quarter in Q1. Commodity prices stumbled 9.0 percent on year in July.

Indonesia will provide July figures for imports, exports and trade balance, plus August data for consumer prices. In June, imports were up 4.28 percent on year and exports rose 11.29 percent for a trade surplus of $4.11 billion. Overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 2.37 percent on year in July, while core CPI rose an annual 2.32 percent.

Hong Kong will release July numbers for retail sales; in June, sales were up 0.7 percent on year.

Many of the regional nations will see August results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Jaan (Jibun), the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and China (Caixin).

Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Monday for National Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 35: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Ausblick: NVIDIA präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel - NVIDIA-Aktie unter Beobachtung
Stadler Rail-Aktie: Konsortium zieht Mega-Auftrag für Berliner S-Bahn an Land
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
RWE-Aktie im Minus: Halbjahresergebnisse etwas schwächer als erwartet
XRP Kurs Prognose: Ist der Hype vorbei?
Mittwochshandel in Zürich: SMI sackt am Mittwochmittag ab
Krypto-Studie: Bis Ende 2025 könnte der Bitcoin auf 200'000 US-Dollar klettern
Unglaublich: Bitcoin Hyper explodiert auf 13 Millionen Dollar

Top-Rankings

August 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der August 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
August 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im August 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen Le ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 35: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}