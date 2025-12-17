Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'028.6200 -0.2%  SPI 17'892.9 -0.2%  Dow 47'886 -0.5%  DAX 23'961 -0.5%  Euro 0.9338 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'682 -0.6%  Gold 4'339 0.9%  Bitcoin 68'674 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7954 0.0%  Öl 60.7 3.1% 
Rohstoff-ETFs: Ihr Schlüssel zum Investment in Goldpreis & Ölpreis
NVIDIA-Aktie treibt den Tech-Hype: Mega-Rally auch 2026 - oder droht der grosse KI-Crash?
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit
Oracle-Aktie deutlich tiefer: 10 Milliarden Dollar auf der Kippe - Oracles KI-Projekt sorgt für Unruhe
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
New Zealand GDP Climbs 1.1% In Q3

(RTTNews) - New Zealand's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the downwardly revised 1.0 percent decline in the previous three months (originally -0.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, GDP improved 1.3 percent - in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 1.1 percent contraction (originally -0.6 percent).

Expenditure on GDP rose 1.3 percent in the third quarter, following a 0.8 percent fall in the previous three months. Expenditure on GDP fell 0.2 percent over the year ended September 2025, compared with the year ended September 2024.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie zieht an: Technologiechef Mike Dargan geht und wird N26-CEO
Kurssprung um 700-Prozent: NVIDIA-Konkurrent MetaX sprengt alle IPO-Erwartungen
NVIDIA-Aktie treibt den Tech-Hype: Mega-Rally auch 2026 - oder droht der grosse KI-Crash?
DroneShield-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Grossauftrag nur kurzfristiger Impuls?
Milliardenverluste für Shortseller: Turbulentes Jahr 2025 für die Tesla-Aktie
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Was die SchedMD-Übernahme für Anleger bedeutet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
MindMaze-Aktie bricht ein: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroX fusionieren
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
GBP/NZD 2.3165 -0.0053
-0.23

22:53 EU-Einigung: Schutzklauseln sollen Mercosur-Abkommen retten
22:46 Speicherchiphersteller Micron mit rosigem Ausblick - Aktie zieht an
22:36 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen bei KI-Werten weiter Kasse
22:21 Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen vor allem bei KI-Werten weiter Kasse
21:07 EU will Zusammenarbeit mit Westbalkan-Ländern vertiefen
21:06 Kompromiss zu Spargesetz für Kassenbeiträge
21:05 ROUNDUP: Lula droht mit Rückzug aus Mercosur-Abkommen mit EU
20:59 Aktien im Fokus: Novartis und Roche verhandeln mit US-Regierung über Medikamentenpreise
22:12 Rheinmetall-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Rheinmetall konzentriert sich auf Rüstung - Autozulieferung wird verkauft
20:46 Devisen: Euro hält sich über 1,17 US-Dollar - Schwacher Ifo keine Belastung