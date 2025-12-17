New Zealand GDP Climbs 1.1% In Q3

(RTTNews) - New Zealand's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the downwardly revised 1.0 percent decline in the previous three months (originally -0.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, GDP improved 1.3 percent - in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 1.1 percent contraction (originally -0.6 percent).

Expenditure on GDP rose 1.3 percent in the third quarter, following a 0.8 percent fall in the previous three months. Expenditure on GDP fell 0.2 percent over the year ended September 2025, compared with the year ended September 2024.