Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’049 0.4%  SPI 16’750 0.3%  Dow 46’142 0.3%  DAX 23’675 1.4%  Euro 0.9340 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’457 1.6%  Gold 3’644 -0.4%  Bitcoin 93’047 1.3%  Dollar 0.7923 0.4%  Öl 67.5 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Rivian streicht bis zu 225 Stellen vor Ende der US-EV-Steuergutschriften
Growth-Case oder Blasengefahr? NVIDIA-Aktie bleibt eine der spannendsten Wachstumsstories
Konkurrenz der sicheren Häfen: Bitcoin-ETFs vs. Gold-ETFs
Intel-Aktie haussiert: Mega-Deal in der Chipbranche - NVIDIA pumpt Milliarden in Intel
Plug Power-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Fed-Zinssenkung beflügelt Wasserstoff-Sektor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

JPY/GBP

19.09.2025 01:47:16

Japan Inflation Slows To 2.7% On Year

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 2.7 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and down from 3.1 percent in July.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation was up 0.1 percent for the second straight month.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, also rose an annual 2.7 percent - again matching forecasts and slowing from 3.1 percent in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, core CPI was up 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rüstungsaktien nicht mehr auf Erholungskurs: Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein
SIG-Aktie bricht um ein Fünftel ein: SIG senkt Ziele für 2025 und will keine Dividende bezahlen
Intel-Aktie haussiert: Mega-Deal in der Chipbranche - NVIDIA pumpt Milliarden in Intel
89bio-Aktie zündet Kursrakete, Roche-Aktie fester: Roche kauft 89bio - Roche-Pharma-CEO sieht enormes Potenzial
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Aufwind: Positive Studiendaten - Ozempic schlägt Konkurrenz von Eli Lilly
Plug Power-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Fed-Zinssenkung beflügelt Wasserstoff-Sektor
IonQ-Aktie im Höhenflug: Kooperation mit US-Energieministerium treibt Quantentechnologie fürs All - D-Wave-Aktie profitiert
UBS-Aktie dennoch mit Gewinnen: UBS-Grossaktionär Cevian zweifelt an Zukunft des Schweizer Hauptsitzes
Nach Fed-Zinssenkung: SMI schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX letztlich klar im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich
Konkurrenz der sicheren Häfen: Bitcoin-ETFs vs. Gold-ETFs

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 200.5449 0.3419
0.17

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}