15.02.2026 23:33:10

Japan GDP Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release preliminary Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year after sinking 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year in the three months prior. Capex is seen higher by 0.8 percent on quarter after sinking 0.2 percent in Q3.

South Korea will provide January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were up 11.7 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 33.9 percent for a trade surplus of $8.74 billion.

New Zealand will see January results for electronic card retail sales; in December, sales were down 0.1 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year.

Singapore will release January data for non-oil domestic exports; in December, NODX was down 9.4 percent on month and up 6.1 percent on year, with a trade surplus of SGD2.205 billion.

Thailand will provide Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.6 percent quarterly contraction and the 1.2 percent yearly gain in Q3.

Finally, the markets in South Korea, Taiwan, China and Indonesia are closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
