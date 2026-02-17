Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.02.2026 11:22:26

Italy Trade Surplus Grows In December

(RTTNews) - Italy's trade surplus increased in December from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, the statistical office ISTAT reported Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to a 5-month high of EUR 6.04 billion in December from a EUR 5.15 billion surplus in the corresponding month last year. In November, the surplus was EUR 5.1 billion.

On a yearly basis, exports logged a growth of 4.9 percent, following only a 0.1 percent rise in November. Imports rebounded 3.4 percent after falling 3.2 percent in the previous month.

Outgoing flows to EU countries increased by 4.7 percent, and those to non-EU countries grew by 5.1 percent. The deficit in EU trade widened to EUR 2.45 billion from EUR 1.8 billion in December 2024, while the surplus in non-EU trade rose EUR 8.4 billion from EUR 6.9 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports increased by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, compared to a month ago. As a result, the trade surplus rose to EUR 4.75 billion in December from EUR 4.6 billion in November.

During the year 2025, the total trade surplus was EUR 50.75 billion, up from EUR 48.3 billion in 2024. Exports climbed 3.3 percent from last year, mostly driven by pharmaceuticals and metals and metal products.

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Datum Titel
10:28 Beschwerde gegen Mietpreisbremse scheitert in Karlsruhe
10:27 USA und Iran setzen Gespräche in Genf fort
10:23 Nach gut drei Jahren hat jeder zweite Ukraine-Flüchtling Job
10:22 Deutsche Anleihen: Erneut Gewinnen - Britische Anleihen profitieren von Jobdaten
10:22 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ottobock nach Zahlen mit Berg- und Talfahrt
10:20 Darum geben die Ölpreise nach
10:16 ROUNDUP: Schwache Nachfrage und hohe Kosten belasten Norma Group - Kursminus
10:14 GNW-News: C&A setzt auf Nedap zur Verbesserung der Omnichannel-Prozesse
09:56 ifo-Institut: Bevölkerung in Deutschland schrumpft stärker als gedacht
09:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research hebt Ziel für Fraport auf 79,50 Euro - 'Hold'