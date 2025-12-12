Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’933 0.2%  SPI 17’789 0.3%  Dow 48’704 1.3%  DAX 24’333 0.2%  Euro 0.9327 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’772 0.3%  Gold 4’333 1.3%  Bitcoin 73’480 0.0%  Dollar 0.7955 0.1%  Öl 61.1 -0.7% 
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
lululemon-Aktie schnellt hoch: Kombination aus Führungswechsel, Aktienrückkauf und Bilanz beflügelt Kurs
Gold über 4.300 US-Dollar - Silber auf Rekordstand
Bayer-Aktie im Plus: Berenberg sieht verbesserte Perspektiven bei Glyphosat und Asundexian
Kryptokurse am Freitagmittag
12.12.2025 12:44:36

India Inflation Rises To 0.71% In November

(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation increased somewhat in November after easing to a record low in October, official data revealed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation climbed to 0.71 percent in November from 0.25 percent in October. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 0.70 percent.

The inflation is well below the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band of 2-6 percent. During its last meeting on December 5, the RBI decided to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent.

The fall in food prices eased to 3.91 percent in November from a record fall of 5.02 percent in October.

The acceleration in both headline and food inflation was mainly attributed to increases in the prices of vegetables, eggs, meat and fish, spices, and fuel and light.

Costs for fuel and light rose 2.32 percent, faster than the 1.98 percent increase in October. Meanwhile, inflation based on housing is almost stable at 2.95 percent versus 2.96 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent.

Idorsia-Aktie schnellt hoch: Schlafmittel mit Prix Galien Bridges Award ausgezeichnet - weitere Studiendaten zu Aprocitentan veröffentlicht
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA fällt am Nachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Marktturbulenzen: Warum die Oracle-Zahlen auch Aktien von SAP, Softbank und NVIDIA treffen unter Druck setzen
So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Bitcoin von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
Bernstein Research bescheinigt Outperform für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Warum der Bitcoin fällt: Analyst erkennt Einflussfaktoren rund um Donald Trump
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street schliesst uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen enden am Donnerstag leichter
Givaudan-Aktie rutscht ab: Analystenveranstaltung sorgt für spürbare Verunsicherung

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
GBP/INR 121.0507 0.1780
Datum Titel
13:03 ROUNDUP 2: Nestle ruft Babymilchpulver in Frankreich zurück
13:00 WDH/AKTIEN IM FOKUS: China-Geschäft von Lululemon treibt auch Adidas und Puma an
13:00 WDH/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Adidas und Puma gefragt - China-Geschäft von Lululemon
12:59 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Adidas und Puma gefragt - starkes China-Geschäft von Lululemon
12:50 ROUNDUP: Abgabe auf Importe von Billigwaren in EU
13:01 VW-Aktie im Plus: Volkswagen hält am Cupra Born in Zwickau fest
12:50 Goldpreis klettert über 4.300 US-Dollar - Silber erreicht neuen Rekordstand
12:45 Cyberangriff: Regierung bestellt Russlands Botschafter ein
12:43 Neue Abgabe auf Importe von Billigwaren in EU
12:19 KORREKTUR/Lufthansa: Flugverbindung Dresden-München bleibt erhalten