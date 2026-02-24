Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’911 0.3%  SPI 19’087 0.2%  Dow 48’804 -1.7%  DAX 24’950 -0.2%  Euro 0.9123 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’102 -0.2%  Gold 5’173 -1.0%  Bitcoin 48’930 -2.1%  Dollar 0.7739 -0.1%  Öl 71.7 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. beurteilt MTU Aero Engines-Aktie mit Neutral
TUI-Aktie schwächer: Zollstreit zwischen Washington und Brüssel verunsichert Investoren
Analyse: So bewertet UBS AG die MTU Aero Engines-Aktie
So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Ripple von vor 3 Jahren verdient
Wie viel eine Monero-Investition von vor 1 Jahr abgeworfen hätte
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

24.02.2026 10:58:22

French Manufacturing Sentiment Weakens

(RTTNews) - French manufacturing sentiment weakened to a three-month low in February on falling production outlook and orders, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday.

The manufacturing confidence index dropped more-than-expected to 102 from 105 in the previous month. The score was forecast to drop marginally to 104.

This was the lowest reading since November and remained below its long-term average of 100.

The overall weakness in sentiment largely reflects deterioration in manufacturers' opinion regarding production and their global order books.

The past production index fell to 3 in February from 7 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the index measuring finished-goods inventory rose to 9 from 7.

Assessment about overall order books weakened notably with the balance falling to -16 from -11. At the same time, manufacturers' view about foreign order remained unchanged as the index remained at -6.

The index for personal production prospects dropped sharply to 10 from 18. The general production prospects index declined less markedly to -6 from -4.

The balances of opinion relating to the evolution of workforce size, both past and expected, decreased. The one on the expected evolution fell slightly to -2, while the one on the past evolution declined to -6 from -3.

The balance of opinion on economic uncertainty felt by business leaders slightly declined. The corresponding index came in at 32, down from 33 in January.

The balance of opinion relating to the expected trend in selling prices over the next three months increased after three months of stability. The indicator rose to 5 from 2 in the prior month.

The overall business confidence index, which comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, fell to 97 in February from 99 in January. The employment climate index declined marginally to 93 from 94.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger schicken Rheinmetall am Nachmittag ins Minus
Ypsomed Aktie News: Investoren fliehen am Nachmittag aus Ypsomed
Oracle Aktie News: Oracle am Montagnachmittag Verlust reich
Aktien von Samsung und NVIDIA im Fokus: HBM4 als Schlüsselkomponente für "Vera Rubin"-GPU?
Alles beim Alten: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
Gold- und Silberpreis ziehen wegen neuer Zoll-Unsicherheit an
BELIMO-Aktie bricht trotzdem ein: Gewinn 2025 gesteigert
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Nachmittag Verlust reich
Partners Group Aktie News: Partners Group verbilligt sich am Mittag
Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert

Top-Rankings

Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat im Zuge der neuesten 13F-Einreichung die Karten auf de ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 8: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1452 0.0006
0.05

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
11:01 Nato-Chef Rutte: Ukraine braucht wirksame Sicherheitsgarantien
10:56 OTS: International Investment Forum (IIF) / 18. International Investment ...
10:52 Benjamin Otto übernimmt Verantwortung für Otto Group
10:50 USA: 10 Prozent globaler Zollsatz in Kraft - 15 Prozent sollen später kommen
10:48 ROUNDUP: SFC Energy setzt auf Verteidigungsgeschäft - Aktie zieht an
10:41 HINTERGRUND: Was man zu den ÖPNV-Warnstreiks Ende der Woche wissen muss
10:33 ROUNDUP: Chipkonzern Elmos erwartet stärkeres Wachstum - Kurssprung
10:28 Kriegs-Jahrestag: EU sichert Kiew weitere Unterstützung zu
10:28 ROUNDUP: MTU erhöht Dividende kräftig - Gedämpfte Gewinnaussichten für 2026
10:27 China: Ukraine-Krieg soll Beziehung zu Europa nicht belasten