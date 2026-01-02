Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.01.2026 12:33:54

Czech Manufacturing Sector Returns To Growth Zone

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's manufacturing activity logged a renewed upturn in December as output, new orders, and employment all returned to growth territory, survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday.

The purchasing managers' index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector rose to 50.4 in December from 48.0 in November. A reading above 50 suggests expansion, while a score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

New orders increased for the first time in four months amid an improvement in demand conditions and new client referrals. New export business grew for the second straight month on the back of investments in diversifying export markets.

A renewed and slight growth was also seen in production levels in December, and employment rose for the first time in thirty-nine months.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to the highest since May amid higher costs for metals and other items. Meanwhile, selling price inflation softened due to pressure from foreign competition.

Looking ahead, goods producers remained confident about output over the coming year, buoyed by success in expanding into new export markets, and hoped for a stronger sales environment.

Top-Rankings

Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Jahr stark. Das sind die Gewinner und V ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoff-Performance im 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner un ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

