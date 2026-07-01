Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, imports were up 0.8 percent on month and exports rose 7.2 percent for a trade surplus of A$1.791 billion.

New Zealand will provide May data for building consents; in April, consents were up 10.9 percent on month.

South Korea will see June figures for consumer prices; in May, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year.

Japan will provide June data for its monetary base, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 01.9 percent on year following the 12.3 percent decline in May.

Hong Kong will release May numbers for retail sales; in April, sales were up 8.6 percent on year.