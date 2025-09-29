Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’007 0.6%  SPI 16’632 0.6%  Dow 46’316 0.2%  DAX 23’745 0.0%  Euro 0.9349 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’507 0.1%  Gold 3’834 1.9%  Bitcoin 91’105 1.8%  Dollar 0.7974 0.0%  Öl 67.7 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Airesis-Aktie: Beteiligungsgesellschaft muss keinen Halbjahresbericht mehr vorlegen
Amazon-Aktie im Blick: Mega-Schnäppchen - Zweiter Prime Day verspricht Black-Friday-Preise
Electronic Arts-Aktie gesucht: Investoren wollen die Spielefirma übernehmen
Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. im Fokus: Analysten sehen teils deutliche Überbewertung
Buffett-Investment vor Milliarden-Deal: Occidental Petroleum will Sparte abstossen
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
30.09.2025 00:02:47

Australia Interest Rate Decision Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up it monetary policy later today and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a very busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.60 percent.

Australia also will provide August figures for building approvals and private sector credit. Building approvals are expected to rise 2.5 percent on month and 8.3 percent on year after slumping 8.2 percent on month and climbing8.3 percent on year in July. Private sector credit is tipped to add 0.6 percent on month, easing from 7 percent in July.

Japan will release August numbers for industrial production, retail sales, construction orders and housing starts. Industrial output is expected to slip 0.7 percent on month after falling 1.2 percent in July. Retail sales are tipped to rise 1.0 percent, up from 0.4 percent in the previous month. In July, housing starts were down 9.7 percent on year and construction orders tumbled an annual 19.0 percent.

China will see September results for the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics and from Caixin. The NBS manufacturing index is expected to show a score of49.6, up from 49.4 in August, while the non-manufacturing index is expected to hold steady at 50.3. The Caixin manufacturing index is expected to slip to 50.2 from 50.5, while the services PMI is expected to ease to 52.3 from 53.0.

South Korea will provide August numbers for industrial production and retail sales; in July, industrial output was up 0.3 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year, while sales rose 2.5 percent on month.

New Zealand will see September results for the business confidence index from ANZ and the activity index from NBNZ; in August, they were at 49.7 and up 38.7 percent, respectively.

Thailand will release August data for imports, exports, trade balance, current account and industrial production. In July, imports were up 4.5 percent on year and exports rose an annual 9.7 percent for a trade surplus of $2.50 billion. The current account surplus was $2.20 billion, while industrial output sank 3.98 percent on year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ypsomed-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Bis 2030 Umsatz-Milliarde angepeilt
Hedgefonds-Manager Daniel Loeb setzt stark auf die NVIDIA-Aktie: Gründe für seine Milliardenwette
Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. im Fokus: Analysten sehen teils deutliche Überbewertung
Canopy Growth-Aktie im Aufwind - Kursrally im Cannabissektor nach Trump-Beitrag
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kurssprung - Auch Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT im Blick
Tesla verliert Top-Ten-Platz in Deutschland - Opel überholt US-Pionier bei E-Autos - Tesla-Aktie in Gefahr?
BYD-Aktie im Aufwind: Ambitionierte Auslieferungsziele für internationale Expansion
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Analyst senkt Kursziel deutlich
TUI investiert in grössere Schiffe - Aktie gewinnt

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 39: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 39: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}