|
05.09.2025 01:02:29
Win Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 55 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,200-point plateau and it may extend its gains again on Friday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.
The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the technology, chemical and steel companies were capped by weakness from the financial sector.
For the day, the index added 16.41 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 3,200.83 after trading between 3,185.49 and 3,205.61. Volume was 280.2 million shares worth 7.9 trillion won. There were 608 gainers and 248 decliners.
Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 1.68 percent, while KB Financial slumped 1.54 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 1.81 percent, Samsung Electronics fell 0.43 percent, Samsung SDI added 0.50 percent, LG Electronics strengthened 1.36 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.14 percent, Naver spiked 2.71 percent, LG Chem rallied 2.96 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.77 percent, SK Innovation soared 4.93 percent, POSCO Holdings accelerated 3.90 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.55 percent, KEPCO improved 1.90 percent, Hyundai Mobis declined 1.23 percent and Kia Motors and Hyundai Motor were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and climbed steadily higher throughout the day, finishing at session high.
The Dow rallied 350.06 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 45,621.29, while the NASDAQ jumped 209.97 points or 0.98 percent to end at 21,707.69 and the S&P 500 gained 53.82 points or 0.83 percent to close at 6,502.08.
The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders digested the latest U.S. economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing weaker than expected private sector job growth in the month of August.
The Labor Department also released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected last week.
While the reports add to recent signs of weakness in the labor market, the data has also increased confidence that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates later this month.
Crude oil prices slumped on Thursday on rising oversupply concerns as OPEC plans to hike output. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was down $0.63 or 0.98 percent at $63.34 per barrel.
KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer live aus New York über den aktuellen Stand der KI-Aktien. Sind die Kurse von Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet und Apple noch gerechtfertigt – oder stehen wir kurz vor einer Spekulationsblase?
📈 Tim analysiert die Zahlen, Investitionen und Bewertungen der grossen Tech-Konzerne und zeigt, wie viel Kapital derzeit in KI-Infrastruktur fliesst. Zudem diskutieren wir, welche Randbereiche vom KI-Boom profitieren könnten – etwa Rechenzentren, Stromversorger oder Hardwarehersteller.
Themen im Video:
🔹Die „Magnificent 7“ im Check: Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple
🔹Investitionen in KI: 71 Mrd. bei Meta, 120 Mrd. bei Microsoft
🔹Nvidia: Marktführer, aber extrem teuer
🔹Apple: Aufholjagd oder zu spät dran?
🔹Gefahr einer KI-Blase?
🔹Welche Alternativen bieten sich für Langfristinvestoren?
🔹Rechenzentren, Energieanbieter & Zulieferer im Fokus
🔹Wie Tim mit Rücksetzern und Seitwärtsphasen umgeht
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst sehr stark -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- China-Börsen letztlich abgeschlagen - Nikkei mit Kurssprung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten am Donnerstag stärker. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Die Märkte in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}