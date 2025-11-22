Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.11.2025 05:36:30

Tyson Foods To Close Operations At Lexington Beef Facility

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods announced strategic changes to its beef operations aimed at right-sizing the business and positioning it for sustainable growth.

As part of these changes, the company will end operations at its Lexington, Nebraska beef facility and transition its Amarillo, Texas beef facility to a single, full-capacity shift. To continue meeting customer demand, Tyson will increase production at other beef facilities, optimizing volumes across its broader network.

Tyson Foods acknowledges the impact these decisions will have on team members and local communities. The company is committed to supporting employees through the transition, including assistance in applying for open positions at other facilities and providing relocation benefits where applicable.