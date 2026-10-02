Funding Circle Holdings Aktie 43565869 / GB00BG0TPX62
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02.10.2026 10:32:34
TVR-Total Voting Rights
|
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
2 October 2026
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Funding Circle Holdings plc announces that its total issued listed share capital at the close of business on 30 September 2026 comprised 304,741,576 ordinary shares of 0.1p each fully paid. This figure includes 10,250,648 ordinary shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 294,490,928 ordinary shares with voting rights.
The above figure of 294,490,928 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Funding Circle Holdings plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £18bn in credit to over 135,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.
By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|445316
|EQS News ID:
|2409572
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
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10:32
|TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
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07.09.26
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06.07.26
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